Aaron Donald had NFL fans in awe with his shirtless flex at the Rams' championship parade

Everyone is talking about whether Aaron Donald might retire or not after winning his first Super Bowl with the Los Angeles Rams.

To be quite frank, I don’t want to hear about none of that right now. All I’m interested in is figuring out what this man’s workout routine is because this dude is absolutely jacked.

Donald gave us his best J.R. Smith impression at the Rams’ championship parade on Wednesday. He went shirtless to start the celebration off and — quite literally — flexed on all of us with all 36 of his abs.

It was totally ridiculous. Like, how is a person actually this big but also this built? This is unfair.

Man. This dude is 300 pounds with a six-pack? Unreal. And I’m pretty sure his bicep is as big as my head at this point. And I’ve got a pretty big head.

NFL fans were floored by this dude. Can’t say I blame them.

This is what I believe they call an “absolute unit,” folks. Aaron Donald is unreal.