ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Aaron Donald had NFL fans in awe with his shirtless flex at the Rams' championship parade

By Mike D. Sykes, II
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1PIFkN_0eGZnUY500

Everyone is talking about whether Aaron Donald might retire or not after winning his first Super Bowl with the Los Angeles Rams.

To be quite frank, I don’t want to hear about none of that right now. All I’m interested in is figuring out what this man’s workout routine is because this dude is absolutely jacked.

Donald gave us his best J.R. Smith impression at the Rams’ championship parade on Wednesday. He went shirtless to start the celebration off and — quite literally — flexed on all of us with all 36 of his abs.

It was totally ridiculous. Like, how is a person actually this big but also this built? This is unfair.

Man. This dude is 300 pounds with a six-pack? Unreal. And I’m pretty sure his bicep is as big as my head at this point. And I’ve got a pretty big head.

NFL fans were floored by this dude. Can’t say I blame them.

This is what I believe they call an “absolute unit,” folks. Aaron Donald is unreal.

Comments / 0

Related
ClutchPoints

Bengals owner’s honest admission on Joe Burrow after Super Bowl loss

Joe Burrow and the Cincinnati Bengals were defeated in the Super Bowl by the Los Angeles Rams. One of the most concerning things to emerge from the Super Bowl loss was the fact that Burrow was sacked seven times by the Rams’ front. Los Angeles had one of the better pass rushes of any team in the postseason, though the Rams also exposed an issue that had been plaguing the Bengals all season long. Not only that, but the Bengals’ lackluster protection of Burrow resulted in another injury for the second-year pro.
NFL
The Spun

Vikings Make Decision On Kirk Cousins: NFL Fans React

Earlier this week, a report from ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler suggested Deshaun Watson had his eyes on the Minnesota Vikings. That put Kirk Cousins’ future with the organization in jeopardy. However, on Thursday afternoon, NFL Network insider Ian Rapoport suggested that Cousins will be the team’s starting quarterback when the 2022 season kicks off.
NFL
The Spun

Steve Young Names 1 Landing Spot For Aaron Rodgers: NFL Fans React

Earlier this week, former San Francisco 49ers quarterback Steve Young was asked about rumors linking Tom Brady and Aaron Rodgers to his former team. “If I’m Aaron Rodgers or Tom Brady or anybody — Trey Lance, Jimmy Garoppolo — I want to be here,” Young said about the 49ers. “I want to be there! This is the place.”
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Flex#Parade#American Football#Ramsnfl
Popculture

Shailene Woodley Reportedly Sends Message on Aaron Rodgers Split With First Outing, But Not Really

CORRECTION: The post was written based on reports labeling the photos in question as new. They actually seem to be older than labeled. People weren't particularly shocked after Shailene Woodley and Aaron Rodgers went their separate ways, ending their engagement after less than two years together. Although neither party has spoken publicly, Woodley was reportedly spotted doing some low-key shopping in Malibu without her engagement ring. That said, these reports seem to be incorrect and the photos in question are older than the current situation.
FOOTBALL
The Spun

A Blockbuster Cowboys Trade Idea Is Being Floated

When a team’s season ends earlier than expected, front office leaders tend to make several drastic moves during the offseason. The Dallas Cowboys might not be an exception. On Thursday, Mike Fisher of Cowboy Maven floated around the possibility of the Dallas Cowboys orchestrating a blockbuster trade involving standout offensive lineman Tyron Smith.
NFL
FanSided

Aaron Donald gives Rams an ultimatum to return

If the Los Angeles Rams want Aaron Donald to keep playing, then the organization will truly have to run it back. Aaron Donald has nothing left to prove in his first-ballot Pro Football Hall of Fame career with the Los Angeles Rams. The best player in the sport has spent...
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
thecomeback.com

Arizona Cardinals release former All-Pro cornerback

Former All-Pro cornerback Malcolm Butler signed with the Arizona Cardinals this offseason, but did not play a game for the team. He announced his retirement back in August. On Thursday, the Cardinals announced that they are releasing Butler from the team’s reserve/retired list. And NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport noted that he’s heard Butler is considering a possible NFL return.
NFL
FanSided

Patrick Mahomes’ mom responds to rumors about family drama

Rumors have been swirling about Patrick Mahomes and his fiancée, Brittany Matthews, and brother, Jackson Mahomes. Now, his mom has chimed in. Most NFL fans are more than aware of the social media craze that surrounds Kansas City Chiefs superstar quarterback Patrick Mahomes due to the presence of his fiancée, Brittany Matthews, and (more frustratingly and notably) brother, Jackson Mahomes.
NFL
The Spun

Ex-NFL Reporter Michele Tafoya Makes Controversial Statement On Fox News

Ex-NFL reporter turned political strategist Michele Tafoya appeared on Tucker Carlson’s Fox News program on Wednesday night. Tafoya, the longtime Sunday Night Football sideline reporter, is stepping away from her sports media career. Her last game was the Super Bowl in Los Angeles. The longtime NFL sideline reporter is...
NFL
The Spun

Sean McVay’s Fiancee Announces Decision: NFL Fans React

After Sunday’s Super Bowl victory, rumors began to swirl about a potential early retirement for 36-year-old head coach Sean McVay. During yesterday’s championship parade in Los Angeles, McVay and superstar Rams defender Aaron Donald were both quoted saying, “run it back.” Now, the head coach’s fiancee, Veronika Khomyn, has confirmed his return to the Rams organization in 2022.
NFL
hotnewhiphop.com

Anthony Davis & The Lakers Hit With Some Bad News

Anthony Davis is one of the best big men in the league when he is healthy that is. Unfortunately, Davis has been known as an injury-prone star throughout his career, which has ultimately held him back from truly being an MVP-caliber player. This season, in particular, Davis has had to miss a lot of time, and after coming back strong over the past week, fans were excited to see how he would do with a potential playoff run on the horizon.
NBA
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Washington great Charley Taylor dies

Pro Hall of Famer and Washington Redskins great Charley Taylor has died at the age of 80 (1941-2022). Taylor spent his entire 14-year career with Washington (1964-1977), drafted in the first round (3rd overall) of the 1964 NFL draft from Arizona State. Taylor finished his career as the all-time NFL...
NFL
The Spun

Tennessee Titans Player Reportedly Turned Himself In To Police Last Night

Tennessee Titans linebacker Bud Dupree turned himself into police early Friday morning, per reports from TMZ Sports. The seven-year NFL veteran was cited for his alleged role in an altercation at a Walgreens back in January. According to the Metro Nashville Police Department, he was booked on a misdemeanor assault charge around 9 a.m. local time this morning.
NASHVILLE, TN
The Spun

Chris Simms Names ‘No. 1 Team’ For Aaron Rodgers: Fans React

The Green Bay Packers are hoping Aaron Rodgers returns in 2022, but one analyst believes he’s likely to be on the move. Former quarterback and current NBC analyst Chris Simms said the people he talks to think Rodgers will leave the Packers this offseason. So, where will he land? Well, if he was forced to bet money on Rodgers’ next team, Simms is betting on the Denver Broncos.
NFL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

79K+
Followers
125K+
Post
28M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy