Final Fantasy 14 Live Letter 68: where and when to watch

By Kyle Campbell
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 3 days ago
The next Letter from the Producer Live will reveal where Final Fantasy 14 is heading following Endwalker’s stunning conclusion, and we’re not far from the show’s airdate.

Letter from the Producer Live Part 68 begins Friday, Feb. 18, 2022, at 6:00 P.M. PDT // 9:00 P.M. EDT across several streaming platforms.

Where to watch Final Fantasy 14 Live Letter 68

As always, Final Fantasy 14 director and producer Naoki Yoshida will be on had to discuss content plans and answer fan questions. As always, questions must be posted on the official forums if you’re keen on getting an answer. It’ll be a doozy, as this will be the first time Yoshida was in the spotlight since the expansion’s rough launch.

Despite those release hurdles, Final Fantasy 14 is still a critical and commercial darling — ForTheWin even gave it the best update of 2021 nod.

It’ll be interesting to hear what Final Fantasy 14’s development team has to say about “the next ten years” of the game. My best guess is perhaps some loose suggestions about where the story is heading, along with a smidge more detail on mechanical systems and how they’re improving Final Fantasy 14’s backend — this is all speculation, though. It’s far too soon for another expansion tease, after all.

Written by Kyle Campbell on behalf of GLHF.

