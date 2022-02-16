NFL fans roasted the underwhelming attendance at the Rams Super Bowl parade

You really have to wonder what Cincinnati would be like today had the Bengals won Sunday’s Super Bowl 56. The entire city would be a sea of orange and black.

Los Angeles, on the other hand, was quite a different scene.

The Rams held their Super Bowl parade on Wednesday to celebrate that 23-20 win at SoFi Stadium. And while the team absolutely deserved to celebrate, nobody expected a massive parade with millions in attendance. All that time spent in St. Louis didn’t help the franchise forge a passionate Rams fanbase in Los Angeles, and since returning, the fan interest could be described as lukewarm at best.

So, as expected, NFL fans had jokes for the poor turnout alongside the Rams’ parade route.

Now, more fans did show up for the rally at Echo Park. But man, the Rams really did deserve better.

It’s still a Lakers and Dodgers city, after all.