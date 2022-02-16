ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NBA

On Site: How to bet on tonight's matchup between the Knicks and Nets

By FTW Staff
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4UVTlq_0eGZnCuF00

On Site is back to break down Wednesday’s NBA action between the New York Knicks (-5.5) and Brooklyn Nets. Host Tony Anderson is joined by USA Today’s Jeff Zillgitt as the Battle of New York takes center stage at Madison Square Garden at 7:30 p.m. ET on ESPN.

All odds via Tipico Sportsbook.

Gannett may earn revenue from Tipico for audience referrals to betting services. Tipico has no influence over nor are any such revenues in any way dependent on or linked to the newsrooms or news coverage. See Tipico.com for Terms and Conditions. 21+ only. Gambling problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLER (NJ), 1-800-522-4700 (CO).

#Espn#The New York Knicks#Usa Today#The Battle Of New York#Tipico Sportsbook
