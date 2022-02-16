Happy Birthday: 10 Photos of Mahershala Ali Being Handsome and Gifted [Gallery]

Happy Birthday ! Award-winning actor Mahershala Ali celebrates his 48th birthday today (Feb. 16). The Oakland bred actor has had a successful career over the years, receiving countless accolades for his performances onscreen. His talent is simply a plus for fans, because they truly come to see the sight for sore eyes. We celebrate his many achievements with a gallery of his most handsome photos below.

Ali rose to prominences in the 2010s, and won an Academy Award for his moving and nuanced performance as the fatherly drug dealer Juan in the captivating film Moonlight . Since 2016, the actor has received multiple accolades, including two Academy Awards, three Screen Actors Guild Awards, a BAFTA award, a Golden Globe Award and a Primetime Emmy Award. Time magazine also named him one of the 100 most influential people in the world in 2019.

While Ali is obviously a gifted actor, he is a man of many talents. The actor told talk show host Jimmy Fallow on the Tonight Show about how he ditched a record deal in 1997 for acting. Ali once went by the stage name “Prince Ali.”

“I got an indie deal in ’97 and then we pressed up a bunch of wax,” Ali recalls on the show. “And literally a week later I got into grad school. And I was like well I’m going to go do this thing. I had a really clear vision of what I wanted to do as an actor. I was waiting for the opportunities to catch up to how I saw myself.

Ali’s latest performance in Apple TV’s Swan Song last year was also well received. Fans can catch Mahershala Ali in Blade later this year as well.

Happy Birthday! We wish you many more amazing performances and awards in the future. Check out a gallery of Mahershala Ali’s handsome photos below.

1. A Gentleman for GQ

2. Suited for ‘Swan Song’

3. Casually, FINE

4. Still in the Studio

5. Too Fly

6. Classic

7. In His Signature Sunnies

8. The Journey Continues

9. A Winner

10. Happy Birthday, Handsome!

