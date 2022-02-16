Columbia’s New Hope Lutheran Church donates $50,000 to help Afghan refugees being resettled in Maryland

New Hope Lutheran Church in Columbia presented Lutheran Immigration and Refugee Service with a $50,000 check Wednesday to fund its efforts to meet the needs of Afghan refugees who are resettling in Maryland.

Krish O’Mara Vignarajah, chief executive officer and president of LIRS, said the nonprofit group plans to use the funding to address a variety of the refugees’ needs.

“Our work ranges from picking the families up from the airport, to finding them affordable housing, to helping furnish that housing with modest furniture,” she said. “As we do all of that, there are little things that come up where having an emergency fund is an invaluable crutch for us to lean on.”

LIRS, a national refugee resettlement organization, is the largest faith-based national nonprofit dedicated to serving asylum seekers, refugees and other vulnerable immigrant communities in the United States, according to a news release.

The funding, which came from the church’s capital campaign originally intended to renovate the church building, will be used to supply refugees with basic furniture, emergency rental assistance, utility deposits and other needs, according to the release.

February marks six months since the fall of Kabul to the Taliban and the beginning of the U.S. military evacuation from Afghanistan. The last several hundred refugees who have been living on domestic military bases there are expected to depart in the next week, according to the news release.

As of Feb. 1, about 1,700 refugees have arrived in communities across Maryland, including in Baltimore City, Baltimore County, Frederick County and Howard County, according to LIRS.

Congregants and faith leaders from New Hope Lutheran Church presented the check to representatives from LIRS outside the LIRS headquarters in Baltimore Wednesday morning.

The presentation included Vignarajah; Bishop William Gohl of the Delaware-Maryland Synod of the Evangelical Lutheran Church in America; Ginny Price, pastor of New Hope Lutheran Church; and Diane Batchik, a New Hope Lutheran Church congregant and LIRS board member.

Batchik said she is touched to be able to help refugees in this way.

“This is a case where funds can really be put to use for the most practical purpose,” she said. “By partnering with [LIRS], New Hope can give them the means to be put to those most practical purposes. If it happened to any of us, I would hope that someone would help us out as well.”