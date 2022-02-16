CBH gains new editor

MOSES LAKE — Robert Miller, or as many Columbia Basin Herald readers may know him, R. Hans Miller, was promoted from senior reporter to managing editor on Feb. 14.

“I’m a little gobsmacked, honestly,” said Miller about being promoted to the editor’s position so quickly after joining the Herald.

Miller was born and raised in Montana, but comes to the Pacific Northwest from Texas. In Texas he was the news editor of a small weekly newspaper, so he is no stranger to the role of an editor.

Miller has worn many other hats throughout his life as well, working in banking, aerospace and even for the State of Texas. He also spent some time as a tank turret technician for the U.S. Army, gaining skills in electronics and hydraulics.

Miller gained his reporter’s hat a little later in life than most. He obtained his bachelor’s degree in journalism at Texas State University. He said he realized his passion for journalism after discovering business calculus was not for him and that he had always found a way to write in his previous jobs. He enjoys the adventure and education he receives through journalism by getting to know the diversity and stories of the area he serves.

Moving to Washington to be closer to his mom and sister, who reside in the Tri-Cities, Miller and his wife, Brandee, bought a house in Ephrata shortly after accepting the reporter position with the Herald in early December.

He also has a 19-year-old son, William, who is back in Texas helping his grandparents out around their property.

Miller said he didn’t plan on becoming managing editor so quickly, but had hoped to move into the position one day.

“I’m here to stay,” Miller said.

He wants the public to know that his door is always open. He said he intends to be an editor who is active in the community and engaging, to be someone that people recognize. He hopes the community will reach out to him and let him know both their concerns and triumphs.

He is also looking to show the community that local journalism is useful and a service that can make a difference to the Columbia Basin communities.

Miller uses the pen name R. Hans Miller because he said he wanted to differentiate himself from the many other journalists with the name Robert Miller. He also noted the special meaning behind Hans. Hans was his grandfather's name, and has Dutch roots rather than what most would assume is German.

On a nerdier note, Miller and his wife enjoy all things Star Wars, Star Trek, Dungeons and Dragons and things of that nature.

Rebecca Pettingill can be reached via email at rpettingill@columbiabasinherald.com.