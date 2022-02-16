ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rugby

Saracens’ takeover by consortium including Francois Pienaar completed

By Pa Sport Staff
The Independent
The Independent
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2JzZKR_0eGZi9NW00

Saracens’ £32million takeover by a consortium including World Cup-winning captain Francois Pienaar has been completed.

The Gallagher Premiership club announced the takeover in October with Saracens owner Nigel Wray agreeing to sell his controlling stake in the club.

A club statement said on Wednesday: “The board of Saracens Group Holdings Limited is pleased to announce the completion of the previously announced transaction regarding the refinancing of the group and the acquisition of a controlling stake in the group by Kimono House Limited.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1C2RgV_0eGZi9NW00

“This follows the receipt of the various approvals required (including from the RFU , PRL and the London Borough of Barnet).

“The group includes Saracens Rugby Club, Saracens Mavericks Limited (the owner of the Saracens Mavericks netball team), and Saracens Copthall LLP (the owner of the StoneX Stadium).

“Kimono House is owned by a consortium of investors including Dominic Silvester, Neil Golding, Nick Leslau, Paul O’Shea, Francois Pienaar and Marco Masotti.”

Pienaar led the Springboks to victory at the 1995 World Cup on home soil, famously receiving the trophy from South Africa president Nelson Mandela.

The former flanker made 44 appearances as a player-coach for Saracens between 2000 and 2002.

Wray, who first invested in the club in 1995 and took full ownership in 2018, has been looking to reduce his stake for some time.

Five-time champions Saracens returned to the Gallagher Premiership for the start of the 2021-22 season after a year in exile.

The London club were relegated in 2020 as a result of salary cap breaches, but managed to retain the services of England stars Owen Farrell, Maro Itoje, Mako and Billy Vunipola and Elliot Daly.

Comments / 0

Related
BBC

Worcester Warriors 19-14 Bristol Bears: Worcester end Premiership losing streak

Worcester ended a five-match Premiership losing streak with a close-fought victory over Bristol. Duhan van der Merwe and Ashley Beck gave Worcester an early 14-point lead. But two tries in quick succession from Steven Luatua and Max Lahiff levelled the score before half-time. Sione Vailanu put the Warriors back in...
RUGBY
The Independent

Maro Itoje believes Super Bowl-style entertainment can benefit rugby union

Maro Itoje has urged rugby administrators to consider staging Super Bowl-style entertainment to help promote the game to a wider audience.Over 29 million households in the United States watched last weekend as artists such as Mary J Blige, Eminem, Snoop Dogg and 50 Cent performed at half-time of the clash between the Cincinnati Bengals and the Los Angeles Rams.Itoje, who is represented by Jay-Z’s ‘Roc Nation Sports’, believes the NFL’s approach to its showpiece event should be emulated by a sport that is seeking to broaden its appeal. View this post on Instagram...
NFL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Nelson Mandela
The Guardian

Courtney Lawes on course to return as England captain against Wales

England have been handed a significant boost before resuming their Six Nations campaign, with Courtney Lawes available to face Wales next Saturday after recovering from a head injury. Lawes has missed England’s first two matches but is on course to return against Wales and comes into the frame for the captaincy.
WORLD
BBC

Premiership: Harlequins v Wasps (Sat)

Venue: Twickenham Stoop Date: Saturday, 19 February Kick-off: 15:00 GMT Coverage: Updates on BBC local radio and live scores on the BBC Sport website. Premiership champions Harlequins have prop Joe Marler back from England duty as they entertain Wasps looking to end a run of three straight defeats. Fly-half Will...
RUGBY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#London Club#Consortium#Kimono House Limited#Rfu#Prl#The London Borough#Saracens Rugby Club#Saracens Copthall Llp#Springboks#The Gallagher Premiership
ESPN

England draw with Canada in Arnold Clark Cup opener

England played to a 1-1 draw with Canada in their opening match of the Arnold Clark Cup in Middlesbrough on Thursday night. Millie Bright opened the scoring in the 22nd minute for the Lionesses, but Canada hit back early in the second half through Janine Beckie to level the score.
MLS
BBC

Six Nations 2022: England forward Courtney Lawes declared fit to face Wales

Venue: Twickenham Stadium Date: Saturday, 26 February Kick-off: 16:45 GMT. Coverage: Listen to match commentary on BBC Radio 5 Live, BBC Radio Wales and BBC Radio Cymru; Text commentary and highlights on BBC Sport website and app. England forward Courtney Lawes has been declared fit to face Wales in the...
RUGBY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
South Africa
NewsBreak
Rugby
NewsBreak
Sports
BBC

Liam Williams: Wales back brushes off 'internet trolls' criticism

Wales full-back Liam Williams says he will not dwell on social media criticism over his move from Scarlets to Cardiff. Williams will move ahead of the 2022-23 season after only four appearances since returning to Llanelli in 2020. The 30-year-old's second spell has been beset by injuries, international rugby, the...
WORLD
BBC

Premiership: London Irish v Saracens (Sat)

Venue: Brentford Community Stadium Date: Saturday, 19 February Kick-off: 15:00 GMT Coverage: Updates on BBC local radio and live scores on the BBC Sport website. London Irish make four changes to the team that beat Bristol Bears in a thriller at Ashton Gate last week for the Premiership visit of Saracens.
RUGBY
BBC

Premiership: Northampton Saints v Sale Sharks (Sat)

Venue: Franklin's Gardens Date: Saturday, 19 February Kick-off: 15:00 GMT Coverage: Updates on BBC local radio and live scores on the BBC Sport website. England scrum-half Raffi Quirke is back in the Sale Sharks team as one of three changes for their visit to Northampton Saints. Centre Rohan Janse van...
RUGBY
BBC

United Rugby Championship: Dragons v Ulster (Sun)

Venue: Rodney Parade, Newport Date: Sunday, 20 February Time: 14:00 GMT. Coverage: Listen live on BBC Radio Wales South East FM & Digital, BBC Sport website & app, and BBC Radio Cymru 2. Highlights on Scrum V, Sunday, BBC Two Wales and online, 20 February from 18:00 GMT and later on demand.
RUGBY
The Independent

The Independent

510K+
Followers
173K+
Post
239M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy