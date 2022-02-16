ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Frank Pesce death: Top Gun and Beverly Hills Cop actor dies aged 75

By Louis Chilton
 3 days ago

Actor Frank Pesce has died at the age of 75.

The New York-born character actor was known for his roles in films including Midnight Run , Top Gun , and Beverly Hills Cop .

He also enjoyed a fruitful career in TV, appearing in series such as Matlock and Kojak.

Pesce’s death was confirmed to Deadline by the actor’s partner, Tammy Scher. He died of complications from dementia.

Pesce started acting on screen in the 1970s with Police Story , and went on to act in TV shows including Night Rider and Miami Vice .

His film career included a role in the hit Eddie Murphy action-comedy Beverly Hills Cop , in which he memorably played a cigarette buyer, and Top Gun.

Pesce would return to the Beverly Hills Cop world for the 1987 sequel, playing a criminal whom Axel Foley (Murphy) accuses of being an undercover cop.

In Top Gun , Pesce played a bartender, while he featured as a crook who jumps bail in the beloved Robert DeNiro-Charles Grodin buddy comedy Midnight Run .

Later in life, Pesce had small roles in projects including Donnie Brasco , Creed and The Expendables 3 .

He is survived by his brother, Vito, nieces Vanessa Pesce and Danielle Pesce, and his sister-in-law Catherine.

