Burlington County, NJ

South Jersey Man, 30, Tried To Meet Underage Girl For Sex: Prosecutor

By Jon Craig
 3 days ago
Hazelton Newman Photo Credit: Burlington County Prosecutor's Office

A 30-year-old man from Burlington County was charged with trying to arrange a sexual encounter with an underage girl he was talking with on Snapchat, authorities said.

Burlington County Prosecutor Scott Coffina and City of Burlington Police Chief John Fine announced that a 30-year-old Chatsworth man was charged yesterday with trying to arrange a sexual encounter with an underage girl he was communicating with on Snapchat.

Hazelton Newman was charged with attempting to lure or entice a minor and endangering the welfare of a child, according to Burlington County Prosecutor Scott Coffina and City of Burlington Police Chief John Fine.

An investigation began when the mother of the victim contacted the City of Burlington Police Department to report the electronic interaction with Newman. The investigation revealed that Newman was aware that the victim was a minor when he attempted to lure her to a meeting location in his neighborhood so they could engage in sexual activity, Coffina and Fine said. The investigation further revealed that Newman sent the victim videos and photographs of himself involved in sexual acts with an unknown female, they said.

It is suspected that Newman may have communicated electronically with other underage girls. Anyone with knowledge of illegal activity involving this defendant is asked to call BCPO Detective Siobhan McClintock at 609-265-5311, or send an email to tips@co.burlington.nj.us.

The investigation is being conducted by the Burlington County Prosecutor’s Office and the City of Burlington Police Department, with assistance from the New Jersey State Police.

The lead investigators are Detective McClintock and City of Burlington Police Department Detective David Edwardson.

Newman was being held in the Burlington County Jail in Mount Holly

