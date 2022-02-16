ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Diego, CA

Aztecs release 2022 football schedule

97.3 The Fan
97.3 The Fan
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2LJ52e_0eGZhaxz00

San Diego State released its 2022 football schedule on Wednesday. The Aztecs will kickoff their season by christening Snapdragon Stadium on Saturday September 3rd against Arizona. SDSU is scheduled to play seven games in the all-new Snapdragon Stadium in 2022. The Aztecs' out of conference opponents include Arizona, Idaho State, Utah, and Toledo. The Aztecs just concluded a season that saw the team win the most games in school history, concluding with a 38-24 victory over UTSA in the Frisco Bowl.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
The Associated Press

Canadian police clear Parliament street to end siege

OTTAWA, Ontario (AP) — Hundreds of police in riot gear swept through the streets of Canada’s besieged capital Saturday, arresting or driving out protesters, towing away their trucks and finally retaking control of the streets in front of the country’s Parliament buildings. With protesters in clear retreat...
AMERICAS
The Hill

Mother of Daunte Wright: 'White woman tears' trump justice

Katie Wright, the mother of 20-year-old Daunte Wright, slammed the sentencing of former Minnesota police officer Kim Potter, arguing that the judge was swayed by "white woman tears." Potter was sentenced on Friday to two years in prison and supervised release for fatally shooting Daunte Wright in April 2021. The...
MINNESOTA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
San Diego, CA
San Diego, CA
Sports
San Diego, CA
Football
San Diego, CA
College Sports
Local
California Football
State
Arizona State
Local
California College Sports
State
Utah State
Local
California Sports
CBS News

Biden convinced Putin has decided to invade Ukraine

President Biden said he’s convinced Russian President Vladimir Putin has made the decision to invade Ukraine. Moscow maintains it has no plans to invade. Mr. Biden said until there's military action, the door remains open to a diplomatic solution to diffuse the threat. Holly Williams reports.
POLITICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Aztecs#Frisco Bowl#American Football#Sdsu#Utsa#San Diego State Football
97.3 The Fan

97.3 The Fan

San Diego, CA
384
Followers
1K+
Post
81K+
Views
ABOUT

All sports news from San Diego, including the Padres and more.

 https://www.audacy.com/973thefansd

Comments / 0

Community Policy