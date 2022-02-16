Aztecs release 2022 football schedule

San Diego State released its 2022 football schedule on Wednesday. The Aztecs will kickoff their season by christening Snapdragon Stadium on Saturday September 3rd against Arizona. SDSU is scheduled to play seven games in the all-new Snapdragon Stadium in 2022. The Aztecs' out of conference opponents include Arizona, Idaho State, Utah, and Toledo. The Aztecs just concluded a season that saw the team win the most games in school history, concluding with a 38-24 victory over UTSA in the Frisco Bowl.