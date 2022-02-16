Couple Needs Help Finding Lost Engagement Ring In Colorado

Photo: Getty Images

An engaged couple is reaching out to strangers to help find their lost ring after an outdoor trip in Colorado, CBS4 says.

Paulina Morales and Deven Maraj were playing in the snow during a vacation in Breckenridge when they later noticed she didn't have her ring on. The pair searched for two days in the snowy area and even used a metal detector, but came up empty, according to reporters.

"Sadly, we had to go home," Morales says. The ring, designed by Maraj's father for Morales, symbolizes the trials, tribulations, and triumphs in their relationship, the couple said.

Despite their failed attempts, they're hoping some Coloradans can help them. Morales and Maraj are even offering a $500 reward if a lucky local finds it.

"For those searching, the coordinates are 39.47396N 106.04756W on a trail just west of the Blue River, behind Columbine Road in Breckenridge," according to the news station. They even said they would get you in contact with the couple if you find the missing ring.

