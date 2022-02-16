ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Breckenridge, CO

Couple Needs Help Finding Lost Engagement Ring In Colorado

By Zuri Anderson
97.3 KBCO
97.3 KBCO
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1RjtDE_0eGZhZ2800
Photo: Getty Images

An engaged couple is reaching out to strangers to help find their lost ring after an outdoor trip in Colorado, CBS4 says.

Paulina Morales and Deven Maraj were playing in the snow during a vacation in Breckenridge when they later noticed she didn't have her ring on. The pair searched for two days in the snowy area and even used a metal detector, but came up empty, according to reporters.

"Sadly, we had to go home," Morales says. The ring, designed by Maraj's father for Morales, symbolizes the trials, tribulations, and triumphs in their relationship, the couple said.

Despite their failed attempts, they're hoping some Coloradans can help them. Morales and Maraj are even offering a $500 reward if a lucky local finds it.

"For those searching, the coordinates are 39.47396N 106.04756W on a trail just west of the Blue River, behind Columbine Road in Breckenridge," according to the news station. They even said they would get you in contact with the couple if you find the missing ring.

For some inspiration, check out the story about an engaged Colorado who managed to find their ring in the debris of their fire-scorched home. Or, you could read about a man who was determined to find the owner of a lost wedding ring .

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
95 Rock KKNN

Religious Items and More Left Behind in Abandoned Colorado Home

WARNING: Under no circumstances should you enter this property. By doing so you risk bodily harm and/or prosecution for trespassing on private property. A home in Colorado was abandoned by its previous inhabitants and left to rot, but that's not the only thing that was left. The story of how and why the family left is a mystery, but they left behind quite a lot of stuff including religious items, toys, multiple TVs, and more.
COLORADO STATE
CBS Denver

Mission Accomplished! Stranger Finds Engagement Ring Lost In Snowbank Thanks To CBS4 Story

BRECKENRIDGE Colo. (CBS4)– The CBS4 story about a couple who visited Colorado on vacation but lost a sparkling engagement ring somewhere in a snowdrift in Breckenridge gained a lot of attention. Especially after the couple offered a $500 reward to the person who found it. (credit: CBS) Thanks to the call for action and the kindness of a stranger with a metal detector, the ring has been found and is now on its way back to the owners in Texas. Tony Pizzamigalo, a Summit County resident, is the one who found the ring. He said after he saw the report, he figured he...
BRECKENRIDGE, CO
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Blue River, CO
Breckenridge, CO
Society
State
Colorado State
City
Columbine, CO
Local
Colorado Society
City
Breckenridge, CO
OutThere Colorado

Snowiest town in Colorado has already gotten 127 inches of snow

A recent report published by Denver's 9NEWS, utilizing data from the National Weather Service, says Crested Butte is the snowiest town in Colorado. According to their report, Crested Butte has already gotten 127.9 inches of snow this season, mostly thanks to a big December storm that dropped close to 100 inches of snow over several days. This high total also means that Crested Butte is the 7th-snowiest town of 500 or more nationwide. Haines, Alaska is the tiny town with the most snow, at 175 inches thus far this season.
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Engagement Ring#Cbs4#Coloradans
OutThere Colorado

Colorado city ranked among 'dirtiest' in nation

According to LawnStarter.com, some American cities are a bit 'dirtier' than others. A recent data analysis conducted by the company looked at factors such as pollution, living conditions, and 'resident satisfaction with cleanliness' in order to compare the country's 200 largest cities. No Colorado city broke the top 25, but one was quite close. In total, six Colorado cities were large enough to be ranked on the national list of 200, with those ranked closer to 200 being the cleanest. ...
AURORA, CO
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Relationship Advice
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Relationships
99.9 The Point

3 Colorado Restaurants Ranked Top In The US. Have You Been?

Colorado has some amazing places to eat and now three of our state's local restaurants have made a nationally ranked Top 100 list. Have you eaten at any of the three?. Being born and raised in Colorado and spending my entire life here, I've come across some real local gems as far as restaurants go and I'm always excited to get recommendations for new places that I may have yet to try.
DENVER, CO
OutThere Colorado

Rock collision kills skier at Colorado resort, county's fourth slopesport death in just 20 days

Another skier has died in Colorado's Summit County – the fourth slopesport death in the county in just 20 days. On February 9, Pennsylvania resident David Vasserman, 21, lost control and hit a rock at Copper Mountain, resulting in his death. He was skiing in the Copper Bowl area at the time of the accident and was wearing a helmet. Copper Bowl is most double-black terrain, with a few black diamond runs. Many obstacles can exist in this area, which can be seen on the Copper Mountain website here.
SUMMIT COUNTY, CO
KKTV

$100,000 reward offered for murder of high school sweethearts on Valentine’s Day in Colorado 22 years ago

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Colo. (KKTV) - Investigators aren’t giving up on a double-murder case that was carried out on Valentine’s Day 22 years ago. On Monday, the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office reminded the public there is a $100,000 reward being offered in the cases. On Feb. 14, 2000 at about 12:47 in the morning two high school sweethearts were found murdered in a Subway sandwich shop near Columbine High School. The two were identified as Nicholas Kunselman and Stephanie Hart-Grizzell. Hart-Grizzell was only 16 and Kunselman was only 15 at the time they were shot and killed by “unknown intruders.” Nick was an employee of the restaurant and Stephanie was at the restaurant waiting for him to get off work.
JEFFERSON COUNTY, CO
CBS Denver

Friends Remember Slain Douglas County Couple Who Loved Their Kids ‘More Than Anything’

DOUGLAS COUNTY, Colo. (CBS4) – The two victims killed Tuesday in a shooting in Douglas County have been identified as Jessica Mitchell, 32, and her long-time boyfriend, Todd Gray, 34. (credit: CBS) The couple leaves behind four children and investigators say Mitchell’s brother, Casey Devol, 29, is the one facing charges for their murder. “I just hope that someday they can look back on this and see that their parents were loving, they were great to them, they wanted everything for them,” said Sean Bristol, a close friend of the couple. Bristol says his dog, Cleo, was also shot and killed during the...
DOUGLAS COUNTY, CO
97.3 KBCO

97.3 KBCO

Denver, CO
3K+
Followers
911
Post
688K+
Views
ABOUT

World Class Rock Denver/Boulder

 https://kbco.iheart.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy