Netflix Inc. stock underperforms Wednesday when compared to competitors

 3 days ago

Shares of Netflix Inc. (NFLX) shed 2.30% to $398.08 Wednesday, on what proved to be an all-around mixed trading session for the stock market, with the S&P 500 Index (SPX) rising 0.09% to 4,475.01 and the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) falling 0.16% to 34,934.27. The stock's fall snapped a two-day winning streak. Netflix Inc. closed $302.91 short of its 52-week high ($700.99), which the company reached on November 17th.

The stock underperformed when compared to some of its competitors Wednesday, as Amazon.com Inc. (AMZN) rose 1.02% to $3,162.01, Walt Disney Co. (DIS) rose 1.05% to $156.35, and Comcast Corp. Cl A (CMCSA) rose 0.08% to $48.09. Trading volume (5.1 M) remained 2.8 million below its 50-day average volume of 7.9 M.

Editor's Note: This story was auto-generated by Automated Insights , an automation technology provider, using data from Dow Jones and FactSet. See our market data terms of use.

