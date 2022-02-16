Amazon.com Inc. stock rises Wednesday, outperforms market

COMPANY CLOSE UPDATES

Shares of Amazon.com Inc. (AMZN) rose 1.02% to $3,162.01 Wednesday, on what proved to be an all-around mixed trading session for the stock market, with the S&P 500 Index (SPX) rising 0.09% to 4,475.01 and the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) falling 0.16% to 34,934.27. This was the stock's third consecutive day of gains. Amazon.com Inc. closed $611.07 below its 52-week high ($3,773.08), which the company reached on July 13th.

The stock outperformed some of its competitors Wednesday, as eBay Inc. (EBAY) fell 3.80% to $57.65, Alphabet Inc. Cl A (GOOGL) rose 0.83% to $2,754.76, and Walmart Inc. (WMT) fell 0.63% to $133.53. Trading volume (2.5 M) remained 1.2 million below its 50-day average volume of 3.8 M.

Editor's Note: This story was auto-generated by Automated Insights , an automation technology provider, using data from Dow Jones and FactSet. See our market data terms of use.