Cartmill praised; replacement procedures outlined

HUNTINGTON, WV (LOOTPRESS) — Dozens of public officials and civic leaders stepped forward with words of praise for Cabell County Commissioner Nancy Cartmill, who passed away this week at age 79.

Politicians crossed party lines in offering tributes to Cartmill, former Barboursville Mayor and Cabell Commissioner. All spoke of her tireless devotion to public service and her upfront tell-it-as-I-see it” attitude.

“Nancy was an outstanding commissioner. We didn’t always agree, but we knew where each other stood on situations,” Democrat Commission President Jim Morgan told The Herald Dispatch of Huntingon.

Fellow Republican Commissioner Kelli.Sabonya called Cartmill, “an iconic figure in our community.”

Sabonya continued, “She leaves behind a legacy of a lifetime of public service, both as Mayor of Barboursville and as county commissioner.”

Cartmill had attended commission meetings in recent months by telephone due to her lingering illness. Still, such as during a recent debate about redistricting the county’s magisterial.districts, her voice always seemed strong and her articulation of her position on issues did not appear to suffer.

Although we’ve seen how complicated selecting a replacement for a deceased Commissioner can become (see Mingo County and the late Gavin Smith), Cartmill’s passing occurred on the last day it could trigger a special election to finish the term. It will be held with the regular November general.election.

So now, Morgan and Sabonya will have an opportunity to agree on a short term replacement to serve until the November balloting. Given the track record, it may be surprising if the pair can agree.

If not, Governor Jim Justice could end up making the appointment.

One name priminently mentioned for the position is outgoing GOP Delegate John Mandt Jr. Mandt had originally announced he would run for the Commission against Morgan, whose term js up this year. However, the controversial magisterial district realignment made it impossible for Mandt to.challenge Morgan.

The appointed replacement must be of the same party as Cartmill. Voters can choose either a Democrat or Republican.

U.S. Senator. Joe Manchin, a Democrat, said he and his wife Gayle were “deeply saddened to learn about the passing of Nancy Cartmill. Nancy dedicated her life to serving the people of Cabell County and West Virginia, and she will be deeply missed. Our prayers are with her family and everyone who loved her.”

This is a developing story that will be updated as events dictate.