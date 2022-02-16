ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cabell County, WV

Cartmill praised; replacement procedures outlined

By Ron Gregory
 3 days ago
HUNTINGTON, WV (LOOTPRESS) — Dozens of public officials and civic leaders stepped forward with words of praise for Cabell County Commissioner Nancy Cartmill, who passed away this week at age 79.

Politicians crossed party lines in offering tributes to Cartmill, former Barboursville Mayor and Cabell Commissioner. All spoke of her tireless devotion to public service and her upfront tell-it-as-I-see it” attitude.

“Nancy was an outstanding commissioner. We didn’t always agree, but we knew where each other stood on situations,” Democrat Commission President Jim Morgan told The Herald Dispatch of Huntingon.

Fellow Republican Commissioner Kelli.Sabonya called Cartmill, “an iconic figure in our community.”

Sabonya continued, “She leaves behind a legacy of a lifetime of public service, both as Mayor of Barboursville and as county commissioner.”

Cartmill had attended commission meetings in recent months by telephone due to her lingering illness. Still, such as during a recent debate about redistricting the county’s magisterial.districts, her voice always seemed strong and her articulation of her position on issues did not appear to suffer.

Although we’ve seen how complicated selecting a replacement for a deceased Commissioner can become (see Mingo County and the late Gavin Smith), Cartmill’s passing occurred on the last day it could trigger a special election to finish the term. It will be held with the regular November general.election.

So now, Morgan and Sabonya will have an opportunity to agree on a short term replacement to serve until the November balloting. Given the track record, it may be surprising if the pair can agree.

If not, Governor Jim Justice could end up making the appointment.

One name priminently mentioned for the position is outgoing GOP Delegate John Mandt Jr. Mandt had originally announced he would run for the Commission against Morgan, whose term js up this year. However, the controversial magisterial district realignment made it impossible for Mandt to.challenge Morgan.

The appointed replacement must be of the same party as Cartmill. Voters can choose either a Democrat or Republican.

U.S. Senator. Joe Manchin, a Democrat, said he and his wife Gayle were “deeply saddened to learn about the passing of Nancy Cartmill. Nancy dedicated her life to serving the people of Cabell County and West Virginia, and she will be deeply missed. Our prayers are with her family and everyone who loved her.”

This is a developing story that will be updated as events dictate.

Comments / 0

Lootpress

Cartmill passes

BARBOURSVILLE, WV LOOTPRESS) – Long serving public official Cabell County Commissioner Nancy Cartmill has passed away, according to fellow county Commissioner Kelli Sobonya. Sobonya, a Republican like Cartmill, made the announcement Tuesday afternoon. Cabell GOP made the following announcement Tuesday evening on its social media:. “Sad news this evening....
BARBOURSVILLE, WV
Lootpress

Gov. Justice’s Blue Ribbon Task Force makes final recommendations for creating a clearer path to jobs for West Virginians

CHARLESTON, WV (LOOTPRESS) – Gov. Jim Justice’s Blue Ribbon Task Force on Aligning the Roles and Missions of the State Community and Technical College System and Workforce Development System has made its final recommendations for creating greater efficiencies across state government that will better support West Virginians seeking assistance through education, training, workforce, and human services programs.
POLITICS
Lootpress

Small Businesses Jumpstart Act advances in House

CHARLESTON, W.V. (LOOTPRESS) – On Wednesday, House Bill 4259 advanced in the House of Delegates. If signed into law, House Bill 4259 would create the Small Business Jumpstart Act, which would establish two programs that will raise private capital to invest in small West Virginian businesses. According to its...
CHARLESTON, WV
Lootpress

Attorney General Morrisey Speaks on EPA Lawsuit in Nation’s Capital

CHARLESTON, WV (LOOTPRESS) — West Virginia Attorney General Patrick Morrisey delivered remarks at the National Press Club on Thursday concerning upcoming oral arguments in West Virginia v. Environmental Protection Agency. Those arguments, scheduled for Feb. 28 before the U.S. Supreme Court, will revolve around the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency’s...
CONGRESS & COURTS
Lootpress

W.Va. AG Reaches Major Opioid Agreement with Representatives of Cities and Counties

CHARLESTON, WV (LOOTPRESS) — West Virginia Attorney General Patrick Morrisey announced Wednesday that his office has reached an agreement with representatives of the state’s cities and counties over how to allocate any settlement funds or judgments received in their various suits against opioid makers, distributors and other parties in the pharmaceutical supply chain.
HEALTH
Lootpress

Fayette County Man Pleads Guilty to Damaging Coal Mine

FAYETTE COUNTY, WV (LOOTPRESS) – A Fayette County man pleaded guilty to aiding and abetting the destruction of an energy facility. According to court documents, Earnest Wriston, 56, of Pax, pleaded guilty to damaging and stealing specialized equipment from a coal mine located across Boone and Lincoln counties. Wriston...
FAYETTE COUNTY, WV
Lootpress

State agriculture officials announce their priorities for the 2023 Farm Bill

ARLINGTON, V.A. – As discussions for writing the 2023 Farm Bill begin, the National Association of State Departments of Agriculture will direct its policy advocacy efforts regarding the bill towards 10 specific policy areas. At the hybrid 2022 NASDA Winter Policy Conference on Tuesday, members charged the organization to participate in Farm Bill conversations involving the following:
AGRICULTURE
Lootpress

Lootpress

