Kanawha County, WV

Man sentenced to 60 years in 2020 Kanawha County arson

By Jessica Patterson
 3 days ago

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – A man has been sentenced in connection to a deadly 2020 arson.

According to court documents, Jerry Walker was sentenced in Kanawha County to 40 years in prison for second-degree murder and 20 years for first-degree arson.

Man charged in deadly Charleston fire

One person died and another was injured after a a fire involving two homes along Falcon Drive in Charleston on Saturday, April 11, 2020. The criminal complaint at the time of the incident stated that police identified Walker in surveillance footage from a neighbor’s home allegedly lighting one of the houses on fire.

