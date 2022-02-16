ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oklahoma City, OK

New Oklahoma City Law Says You Can't Do This With Your Dog When It's Cold

By Dani Medina
KJYO KJ103
KJYO KJ103
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=31Nfbe_0eGZdbQC00
Photo: Getty Images

The Oklahoma City Council passed an ordinance Tuesday with new rules when it comes to your pet.

If it's below freezing (32º), you can't leave your dog alone outside for more than 30 minutes. A dog is still considered "outside" if it has access to an unheated doghouse or other unheated structure, according to the City of Oklahoma . Furthermore, if the doghouse or structure has a heat source, it can't pose a danger to the pup. Vehicles aren't considered adequate shelter.

"We learned a valuable lesson during last February's record-breaking cold. We needed to protect these pets before their lives were in jeopardy. This is just another step in ensuring we maintain a humane community where animals are valued and protected. Our goal is to work with pet owners to keep their pets safe," Animal Welfare Superintendent Jon Gary said.

Last February, daily record lows were broken in Oklahoma City, where temperatures reached -14º.

If you violate the new ordinance, you can be fined up to $500.

Oklahoma City Council passed an emergency ordinance today requiring dog owners to protect their dogs when the...

Posted by City of Oklahoma City - Government on Tuesday, February 15, 2022

Comments / 9

LSPARKER
2d ago

If its to cold for us outside then its to cold for our animals. I have wild cats that i cant catch they go in the barn but i put out food and water for them. But my dogs and one cat are in the house with me 24/7. Summer and Winter. Animals have feelings they are our family mine have personalities and their ways.Dont mistreat your pets.💕💕💕🙏🙏🙏

Reply
2
Kristie Metz
2d ago

yeah 2 years ago my neighbor let they're dog freeze to death on chain I called EVERYONE WHO WOULD LISTEN THEY DID NOTHING

Reply(2)
2
 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
KJYO KJ103

KJYO KJ103

Oklahoma City, OK
2K+
Followers
384
Post
391K+
Views
ABOUT

Oklahoma City's #1 Hit Music Station

 https://kj103fm.iheart.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy