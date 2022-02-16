New Oklahoma City Law Says You Can't Do This With Your Dog When It's Cold

Photo: Getty Images

The Oklahoma City Council passed an ordinance Tuesday with new rules when it comes to your pet.

If it's below freezing (32º), you can't leave your dog alone outside for more than 30 minutes. A dog is still considered "outside" if it has access to an unheated doghouse or other unheated structure, according to the City of Oklahoma . Furthermore, if the doghouse or structure has a heat source, it can't pose a danger to the pup. Vehicles aren't considered adequate shelter.

"We learned a valuable lesson during last February's record-breaking cold. We needed to protect these pets before their lives were in jeopardy. This is just another step in ensuring we maintain a humane community where animals are valued and protected. Our goal is to work with pet owners to keep their pets safe," Animal Welfare Superintendent Jon Gary said.

Last February, daily record lows were broken in Oklahoma City, where temperatures reached -14º.

If you violate the new ordinance, you can be fined up to $500.