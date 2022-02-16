Windsor Mayor Says Police Cut Off Convoy Trying to Retake Ambassador Bridge

A cargo ship carrying Porsches and Volkswagen vehicles was abandoned after it caught fire in the middle of the Atlantic, with crew rescued and the ship left to drift.It is not yet clear what caused the blaze aboard the Felicity Ace, but all crew members are thought to have been rescued from the vessel, industry website Auto Evolution reported.Among the cars believed to be on the ship is a Porsche 718 Spyder belonging to You Tube star Matt Farah.“I just got the call from my dealer. My car is now adrift, possibly on fire, in the middle of the ocean,”...

