I'm Listening: Dashboard Confessional's Chris Carrabba on the impact music has on his mental health

For fans of Dashboard Confessional , the music and lyrics that flow from singer and songwriter Chris Carrabba have cemented themselves into the largest and smallest spaces of their emotional memories. You should know, his favorite songs do the same for him...

"Music has really helped me through difficult times in my life," Carrabba tells us. "When I listen to songs that have that healing factor; that special nature where it's beyond the power of the song itself, where it starts to make sense of your feelings, instead of the band's feelings... it's pretty magical."

"I've been lucky enough to have songs like that of mine out in the world that maybe help people make sense of the world in the way they see it, and in the way that it affects them, and it's rewarding in a way that's hard to define -- it's special."

"My music is introspective," Chris explains. "I'm turning the lens inward and that includes examining how my own mental health is affecting the way I'm interpreting the world, or affecting the world... The fact that I'm a songwriter has been a wonderfully therapeutic thing for me as a human being."

Over the past two years, Carrabba admits he's faced some tough challenges. One, of course, "dealing with depression and anxiety coming out of the difficult time of COVID that we've all gone through," he says, while the motorcycle accident that he suffered in 2020 was also fresh on his mind.

"I found the toughest battle of all was winning the battle with mental health, says Chris. "But it was worth taking on, and I'm better for it."

