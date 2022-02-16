MetLife Legal Ops Chief Joins Mexican Media Giant

JMannion@Geniecast.com (Available for Interview) John Launius Joins Geniecast as Chief Operating Officer. St. Louis, Mo. - Feb. 10, 2022 - Geniecast, a nationally recognized virtual experience company known for live, hybrid, and entirely virtual event solutions, has announced John Launius as its Chief Operating Officer (COO.) Launius brings over 30 years of experience to broadcast and media, with the last seven years in the video industry as President of Vidzu Media and Executive Sponsor of Bloom. Launius will be responsible for driving the sales growth and strategy for Geniecast, optimizing operations, leading product innovation, and all strategic planning. As a member of the agency's senior leadership team, he will lead the Geniecast team on a day-to-day basis.
Comments / 0