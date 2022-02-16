Judge Blocks Release of Video, Photos From Bob Saget Death Probe

ORLANDO -- Much of the evidence gathered in the investigation into the death of comedian Bob Saget will stay sealed away for now.



Orange Circuit Judge Vincent Chiu granted a temporary injunction requested by Saget's widow, Kelly Rizzo, and three daughters. The order temporarily blocks the release of photos, audio and video, among other items, in the Saget death investigation. The lawsuit asserts Saget's family would suffer irreparable harm from the publicity following the release of those files.

Saget was 65 when he was found dead January 9th, in his room at the Ritz-Carlton Orlando. The medical examiner's report listed no signs of foul play or drugs, and said that he died of a head injury, likely from a fall.

Photo: Getty Images