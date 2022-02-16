ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Massachusetts State

Four workers fired after thousands of Massachusetts drivers got licenses without road tests

By The Hill via Nexstar Media Wire, Cameron Jenkins
KOLR10 News
KOLR10 News
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1eC5ke_0eGZYeAk00

( The Hill ) — Four employees for the Massachusetts Registry of Motor Vehicles (RMV) were fired this week after it was discovered that nearly 2,100 drivers were given licenses without taking road tests.

Officials at the RMV confirmed the news to The Boston Globe on Wednesday, saying that the situation is currently under investigation.

“Upon discovering suspicious activity regarding the issuance of road tests in 2020, the Registry of Motor Vehicles launched an investigation and referred the issue to law enforcement,”  RMV spokesperson Jacquelyn Goddard told the Globe. “The RMV has determined 2,100 drivers were granted licenses without taking a road test. All of the impacted individuals have been contacted and will be required to take and pass a road test within 10 days. The RMV has terminated four employees involved in this matter and will continue to work with law enforcement on their ongoing investigation.”

Springfield Police believe recent gunfire incidents are connected

In 2020, investigations started after a RMV supervisor reported suspicious activity, a source told the Globe.

The RMV later determined that since around April of 2018, a total of about 2,100 drivers were given passing marks by two test instructors at the Brockton Customer Service Center for road tests they never actually completed. Both instructors, who were not named, and two service center employees were fired in connection to the scheme, the Globe reported.

Officials said the road tests will be free of charge for those affected, and those who fail their test will be reissued a learner’s permit and be offered a Massachusetts ID card, free of charge.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KOLR - OzarksFirst.com.

Comments / 0

Related
KOLR10 News

Woman sentenced in Lawerence County woman’s death

MOUNT VERNON, Mo. – The fourth of nine people accused in connection with the death of a woman forced into a Lawrence County well before she was shot to death was sentenced Tuesday to 25 years in prison. Kimberly Kay Henderson, 47, of Stotts City, was originally charged with a variety of charges including first-degree […]
LAWRENCE COUNTY, MO
WLBT

JPD hunting down drivers without licenses, insurance with checkpoints

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Jackson Police Department is hosting a press conference on their TAT (Tickets, Arrests, and Tows) initiative. At the beginning of the year, JPD began conducting checkpoints around the city, and earlier this month netted 20 arrests and 50 citations at a single location. The presser took...
JACKSON, MS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Rmv#The Boston Globe#Nexstar Media Inc
CBS Boston

RMV Says It Needs More Proof Teen Took Road Test After Licensing Scandal

BOSTON (CBS) – A problem at the Massachusetts Registry of Motor Vehicles resulted in an ultimatum for 2,100 drivers who were told to come back and take a road test in the next two weeks or lose their license. Four RMV workers have been fired after the drivers were allegedly given licenses without taking a road test. Canton resident Betsy Braconi said her 19-year-old son was mistakenly caught up in the scandal. She told WBZ on Wednesday that he took his road test and has the receipts to prove she paid for it. Since the story aired, Braconi has spoken with the RMV. The RMV said receipts and saying she was there is not enough proof. Braconi has already bought a plane ticket so her son can fly home from college in the Midwest so he can take the road test.
CANTON, MA
Boston Herald

Murray: Massachusetts drivers licenses for Bay State citizens only

Democracy does not die in darkness. Democracy dies in brightly lit hallways on Beacon Hill, where “deplorable” constituents haven’t had a chance to walk or talk for two years. Democracy dies in the soft glow of laptops when public meetings are held on Zoom. The politicians of Massachusetts have gotten so used to using the virtual mute button they can’t help themselves. They are in a mad rush to make some unpopular things happen before the Bay State pulls back the COVID cloak of secrecy that has been hiding a lot of bad lawmaking.
BOSTON, MA
Boston Herald

Bill that would grant illegal immigrants Massachusetts driver’s licenses appears poised to pass

A bill that would make illegal immigrants eligible for Massachusetts driver’s licenses, appears poised for passage this week after more than 20 years in the making. “All Boston and Massachusetts adults deserve access to driver’s licenses regardless of immigration status. I support the Family Mobility Act because it will make all of us safer,” Boston Mayor Michelle Wu said in a statement.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
KOLR10 News

Road conditions in Springfield area Thursday late morning

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — Traffic in Springfield around 11:00 a.m. Thursday was moving smoothly. Ozarks First Meteorologist Natalie Nunn reported live from Interstate 44 and Highway 65 to show even on the overpass, cars and trucks were not having a difficult time getting along. Things change to the north of Springfield though. We’ve heard reports of […]
SPRINGFIELD, MO
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Massachusetts State
KOLR10 News

Freezing rain falling in Springfield

SPRINGFIELD, Mo- A cold front is currently moving into northern Missouri, and it will continue to move south, draping across the Ozarks before moving out of the region. Precipitation will be moving in later tonight. Springfield will start to see rain and a few rumbles of thunder after midnight. Temperatures by 7 AM will be […]
SPRINGFIELD, MO
KOLR10 News

City Utilities employee injured at power station

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. – A Springfield City Utilities employee has been injured in an accident at the John Twitty Energy Center on February 16th. According to CU’s Joel Alexander, the employee has minor injuries and the power station received some damage. However, the power station is still fully operational. The incident is being investigated.
SPRINGFIELD, MO
KOLR10 News

Want to see the power station stacks’ implosion?

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. – City Utilities is imploding the James River Power Station Exhaust Stacks and the public is allowed to see it in person. Although CU would prefer people to view the event from their Facebook page, here are some rules they’ve laid out to safely watch the event in person. The implosion is scheduled […]
SPRINGFIELD, MO
1420 WBSM

Over 2,000 Brockton-Area Drivers Given Licenses Without a Test

BROCKTON — Four employees at the Brockton Registry of Motor Vehicles have been fired after more than 2,000 area drivers were given licenses without a road test. An internal investigation at the RMV found that since April 2018, around 2,100 people received passing road test scores from two Brockton Service Center road test examiners — without even taking the test.
BROCKTON, MA
KOLR10 News

KOLR10 News

8K+
Followers
3K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Local news website covering news, weather, and sport stories in southwest Missouri, https://www.ozarksfirst.com/

 https://www.ozarksfirst.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy