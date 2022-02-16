ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Science

Osterholm says omicron could ‘rebound’ within the next month

By Joe Hiti
WCCO News Talk 830
WCCO News Talk 830
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0lSJnU_0eGZYdI100

When is the pandemic going to end? When will omicron stop being as much of a threat? These questions continue to be asked as we approach two years since COVID-19 was confirmed to be present in the U.S.

To dust off his magic ball and give his predictions on what could happen, Dr. Michael Osterholm joined News Talk 830 WCCO’s Chad Hartman.

When it comes to what doctors and scientists think will happen in the U.S., their predictions are based on what is happening and has happened in Europe and South Africa.

Osterholm shared that when looking at Europe, cases have started to climb while not near their peak levels, as restrictions have been rolled back.

One factor that Osterholm says is looked at when making comparisons is the vaccination rate, which is higher in Europe than in the U.S. Even still, the doctor noted that not every case of COVID-19 is as severe as it once was.

“There’s becoming an increasing disconnect between the number of cases reported and serious illness, hospitalizations, and death,” Osterholm said. “And we attribute a lot of that to the vaccine status.”

While the number of new COVID-19 cases is still going down in Minnesota and most areas across the country, Osterholm thinks we could see a resurgence ourselves.

“I think we could very well see some rebound effect in omicron over the next 30 days,” Osterholm said. “Again, not anywhere like it was in December or January.”

Part of the reason behind a possible rise in cases could come from the gaps in those who are vaccinated, Osterholm said, adding that “we could see the case numbers creep up and the deaths creep up.”

Beyond the next month, Osterholm can’t confidently predict what will happen, but he says that we need to continue to stay safe and make smart choices like getting vaccinated and boosted.

Dr. Gregory Poland of the Mayo Clinic also says it is too early to declare the pandemic over, telling WCCO's Paul and Jordana Show that if this were the beginning of the pandemic, we'd be very concerned.

"Because of our own emotional exhaustion and desire for this to be over, we're treating it like it's already over," Poland says. "Let me give this analogy. It's like we're running a four-lap race. We just finished the third lap, we can see around to what we think might be the finish line, and we we stop and declare victory. And that's my concern."

When it comes to getting boosted and studies that have come out about protection from infection dropping after four months, Osterholm shared he is also concerned.

“I am concerned about waning immunity,” the doctor said. “I don’t believe for a moment we can continue to boost our way out of this pandemic.”

However, when looking at the numbers, Osterholm still thinks that a third dose is critical for protection.

“I will tell anyone right now who is saying, ‘I am not going to get it because of waning immunity.’ Look,” Osterholm said. “For four or five months or more, getting 75% to 80% protection against hospitalization. Man, what a deal. That’s as good as it gets.”

Comments / 9

vfr1200x jcm71
2d ago

in layman term. don't go-to work, church or a birthday party. stay safe inside your dewelling and eat your shoes.

Reply(2)
4
Related
Fortune

The WHO says the next COVID variant will be more infectious than Omicron, and it might be more deadly

Never miss a story: Follow your favorite topics and authors to get a personalized email with the journalism that matters most to you. In the short time since it was first detected in South Africa last November, Omicron has quickly usurped Delta as the world’s dominant variant of COVID-19. Omicron’s rapid spread has sparked record waves of infection in the U.S., Europe, and Asia. Yet despite its high transmissibility, Omicron has appeared less deadly than its predecessor, with hospitalization rates among vaccinated people remaining relatively low.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Fortune

Doctor predicts half the world will have omicron within a month, but WHO warns it’s ‘dangerous’ to assume it’s the end of the pandemic

Never miss a story: Follow your favorite topics and authors to get a personalized email with the journalism that matters most to you. The relentless global surge of the Omicron coronavirus variant may infect half of the world’s population by March 2022, according to a prominent scientist writing in a major medical journal.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Vox

We regret to inform you that we are now discussing subvariants

There’s yet another twist in the pandemic: The omicron variant of SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes Covid-19, now has a “subvariant” that seems to spread more quickly than any other version of the coronavirus to date. The good news for now is that vaccines still appear to...
SCIENCE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Minnesota State
Fortune

Fauci says Omicron is peaking in the U.S.—but we must adopt 4 COVID defenses to keep the virus at a ‘level of control’

Never miss a story: Follow your favorite topics and authors to get a personalized email with the journalism that matters most to you. On Sunday, the White House’s chief medical adviser, Dr. Anthony Fauci, said he was “as confident as you can be” that Omicron cases across the U.S. will peak in February, as case numbers appear to have crested in some regions of the country.
PUBLIC HEALTH
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Michael Osterholm
Defense One

What China Is Actually Saying About Russia and Ukraine

As the Ukraine crisis has progressed and negotiations play out between the U.S. and Russia, many analysts and politicians have weighed in on what role the planet’s other superpower will play. Their concerns have touched on everything from how China might influence Putin’s choices to whether Beijing might even take advantage of a crisis in Europe to follow through on its own threats of aggression toward Taiwan. However, these discussions have often been based more on supposition than the reality of China’s words and actions.
POLITICS
The Independent

Nine Omicron symptoms affecting fully vaccinated and two early signs you might have it

Omicron ruined Christmas plans for many last year, with record-breaking figures reported in the lead up to the festive season. A surge in the infection rate saw England move back to plan B restrictions in December, which included mandatory face masks in public places, the return of work from home guidance and travel bans. First detected in South Africa and Hong Kong in November 2021, Omicron was soon confirmed as the dominant variant in the UK in December. But thanks to falling numbers over the last few weeks, England is back under plan A measures and the government is considering...
PUBLIC HEALTH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Omicron#Europe#Covid#The Mayo Clinic
The Independent

Fauci says Covid booster shots may have to be taken every five years rather than annually

Dr Anthony Fauci has said some people may only need Covid booster shots “every four or five years” instead of annually. “It will depend on who you are,” he told the Financial Times in an interview on Wednesday, “but if you are a normal, healthy 30-year-old person with no underlying conditions, you might need a booster only every four or five years.” Dr Fauci previously suggested – as recently as December – that it might be necessary for people to get vaccinated annually to prevent a resurgence of Covid.He said during an appearance on CNN: “One of the things I’m...
PUBLIC HEALTH
deseret.com

4 symptoms that mean you’ll likely get long COVID

There’s new research that hints at four different factors that could increase your chances of getting long COVID-19 symptoms. The news: A new study — published Tuesday in the medical journal Cell — identified four factors that can be found early in coronavirus infections. These factors are...
PUBLIC HEALTH
IFLScience

Scientists Infected People With COVID-19 On Purpose. This Is What They Learned

Here’s a question: given everything we’ve heard about the COVID-19 death tolls across the world, would you volunteer to get infected?. For 34 healthy young men and women, the answer was “yes” – and thanks to them, a landmark new study, currently available as a preprint, has now been produced. While it’s yet to be peer-reviewed, it’s already making waves thanks to the startling new insights into the coronavirus pandemic it offers.
SCIENCE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
Country
South Africa
NewsBreak
Science
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
Daily Mail

Even Fauci thinks the end is in sight! COVID tsar predicts almost all of US will have hit Omicron peak within WEEKS as early tri-state epicenters see infections plunge by up to 64%

The nation's top infectious disease specialist says Omicron cases will likely start dropping throughout the nation by mid-February as the hardest-hit cities experience infection rate dips of up to 64 percent. Dr. Anthony Fauci said Sunday that the US will likely start to 'see a turnaround' in cases and hospitalizations...
PUBLIC HEALTH
deseret.com

Dr. Fauci reveals his worst-case scenario for 2022 and it involves a new variant

The year 2022 has barely begun and Dr. Anthony Fauci already has a worst-case scenario prediction. The news: Fauci, the White House medical adviser on the coronavirus, recently told Yahoo Finance! that the worst-case scenario for 2022 would be a COVID-19 variant that can evade vaccines and natural immunity. “The...
HEALTH
WCCO News Talk 830

WCCO News Talk 830

Minneapolis, MN
4K+
Followers
2K+
Post
680K+
Views
ABOUT

All the latest local breaking news stories from Minneapolis.

 https://www.audacy.com/wccoradio

Comments / 0

Community Policy