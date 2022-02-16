ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Denver, CO

Denver man accused of running large-scale drug operation

By David Mullen david.mullen@gazette.com
The Denver Gazette
The Denver Gazette
 3 days ago

Prosecutors in Denver have formally charged a man with running a large-scale drug operation.

Jose P. Hernandez, 42, faces charges of possession of a weapon by a previous offender and possession of a controlled substance with intent to distribute, according to the Denver District Attorney's Office.

Authorities arrested Hernandez on Jan. 20 after they obtained a warrant to search his home in the 3600 block of North Osage Street.

During the search, authorities found thousands of fentanyl pills, several pounds of methamphetamine, a large amount of black tar heroin, ledgers that listed amounts owed and paid for the drugs, $7,716 in cash, scales and sandwich baggies that prosecutors said were used for selling drugs.

Authorities also found a 12-gauge shotgun, AR-15 rifle, semi-automatic handguns, thousands of rounds of live ammunition and miscellaneous gun parts.

Hernandez is scheduled to appear in court March 10.

Comments / 0

 

DENVER EAT & DRINK

More
 

DENVER THINGS TO DO

More
 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
The Associated Press

Canadian police clear Parliament street to end siege

OTTAWA, Ontario (AP) — Hundreds of police in riot gear swept through the streets of Canada’s besieged capital Saturday, arresting or driving out protesters, towing away their trucks and finally retaking control of the streets in front of the country’s Parliament buildings. With protesters in clear retreat...
AMERICAS
The Hill

Mother of Daunte Wright: 'White woman tears' trump justice

Katie Wright, the mother of 20-year-old Daunte Wright, slammed the sentencing of former Minnesota police officer Kim Potter, arguing that the judge was swayed by "white woman tears." Potter was sentenced on Friday to two years in prison and supervised release for fatally shooting Daunte Wright in April 2021. The...
MINNESOTA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Denver, CO
Crime & Safety
Local
Colorado Crime & Safety
City
Denver, CO
County
Denver, CO
CBS News

Biden convinced Putin has decided to invade Ukraine

President Biden said he’s convinced Russian President Vladimir Putin has made the decision to invade Ukraine. Moscow maintains it has no plans to invade. Mr. Biden said until there's military action, the door remains open to a diplomatic solution to diffuse the threat. Holly Williams reports.
POLITICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Drug Possession#Drugs#Methamphetamine#Fentanyl#Black Tar Heroin
The Denver Gazette

The Denver Gazette

Colorado State
4K+
Followers
3K+
Post
731K+
Views
ABOUT

The Denver Gazette delivers credible local, business and features news, action-packed sports coverage and thought-provoking opinions -- all produced by Colorado's largest news organization.

 https://denvergazette.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy