Denver man accused of running large-scale drug operation

Prosecutors in Denver have formally charged a man with running a large-scale drug operation.

Jose P. Hernandez, 42, faces charges of possession of a weapon by a previous offender and possession of a controlled substance with intent to distribute, according to the Denver District Attorney's Office.

Authorities arrested Hernandez on Jan. 20 after they obtained a warrant to search his home in the 3600 block of North Osage Street.

During the search, authorities found thousands of fentanyl pills, several pounds of methamphetamine, a large amount of black tar heroin, ledgers that listed amounts owed and paid for the drugs, $7,716 in cash, scales and sandwich baggies that prosecutors said were used for selling drugs.

Authorities also found a 12-gauge shotgun, AR-15 rifle, semi-automatic handguns, thousands of rounds of live ammunition and miscellaneous gun parts.

Hernandez is scheduled to appear in court March 10.