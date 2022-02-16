Denver man accused of running large-scale drug operation
Prosecutors in Denver have formally charged a man with running a large-scale drug operation.
Jose P. Hernandez, 42, faces charges of possession of a weapon by a previous offender and possession of a controlled substance with intent to distribute, according to the Denver District Attorney's Office.
Authorities arrested Hernandez on Jan. 20 after they obtained a warrant to search his home in the 3600 block of North Osage Street.
During the search, authorities found thousands of fentanyl pills, several pounds of methamphetamine, a large amount of black tar heroin, ledgers that listed amounts owed and paid for the drugs, $7,716 in cash, scales and sandwich baggies that prosecutors said were used for selling drugs.
Authorities also found a 12-gauge shotgun, AR-15 rifle, semi-automatic handguns, thousands of rounds of live ammunition and miscellaneous gun parts.
Hernandez is scheduled to appear in court March 10.
Comments / 0