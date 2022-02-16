ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
POTUS

Trump says DOJ should declassify all remaining Russia probe records

By Knss Staff
KNSS Radio
KNSS Radio
 3 days ago

Former President Donald Trump spoke to Fox News about special counsel John Durham's recent Russia investigation findings. His thoughts were: let go of everything.

“They have the declassification order,” Trump said of the Justice Department. “And they should declassify, absolutely, especially in light of what has just happened and what has just been revealed.”

“Trump is referring to Durham’s Feb. 11 court filing in which he alleged Tech Executive-1 and his associates, including a lawyer for Hillary Clinton’s presidential campaign, exploited internet traffic pertaining to a particular healthcare provider, Trump Tower, Trump’s Central Park West apartment building, and the Executive Office of the President of the United States in order to establish an inference and narrative to then bring to federal government agencies tying Trump to Russia,” Fox News reports.

