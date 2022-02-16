NYC Pride gets makeover with logo that 'reflects spirit of celebration and activism'

NEW YORK (1010 WINS) -- Heritage of Pride, the non-profit that organizes New York’s annual Pride March, unveiled a new logo for New York City events Tuesday.

The new branding features a rainbow flag and subtly integrates the letters “NYC.”

According to a press release, "Featuring the iconic waving flag, the new logo captures the brand’s spirit of celebration and activism. Known as a universal symbol of safety and allyship, the Pride flag within the logo features a gradient, providing valuable flexibility and inclusivity for different subgroups within the LGBTQIA+ community."

The release continues, "The supporting visual identity is simple and direct, designed to stand out across varying environments. It lends the brand flexibility to consider tone and context, dialing up exuberance when needed in celebratory events throughout the year, but also leading with a strong clear voice in moments of reflection and protest."

“The flag in the new logo subtly features the letters ‘NYC,’ paying homage to the city in which the organization was born,” said Dimitri Theodoropoulos, Senior Design Director at Lippincott, a Philadelphia graphic design company. “While nodding to NYC Pride’s roots was important, we knew it was equally critical to celebrate the community’s culture and the brand’s ethos that wherever you are, it’s a safe haven. As a member of this community, I was incredibly honored to bring that to life in the new brand identity."

“NYC Pride creates powerful experiences that unite us in activism, in protest, in celebration and in advocacy,” said Dan Dimant, Media Director at NYC Pride. “Born directly from the Stonewall Uprising, we strive to be a safe haven and beacon of hope for queer, trans, and BIPOC individuals around the world.”

“Lippincott has long been an ally of the LGBTQIA+ community,” said Rick Wise, CEO at the company. “We were so proud to work with Heritage of Pride on this important evolution of the NYC Pride identity and brand strategy.”

This year’s Pride March will be held on Sunday, June 26. The theme is yet to be announced.