ST. CLOUD -- A St. Cloud brewery is pouring a non-alcoholic beer option. Pantown Brewing Company says their new "Teetotaler" N/A Cream Ale will be tapped at 2:00 p.m. Friday. They say they created the beer "for those of you who don't drink, those looking to cut back, or just anyone who wants to explore the up-and-coming N/A beer world."

SAINT CLOUD, MN ・ 1 DAY AGO