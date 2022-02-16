ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Presidential Election

Lula’s lead over Bolsonaro narrows ahead of Brazil’s October election -poll

By Syndicated Content
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBRASILIA (Reuters) – Leftist former President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva’s lead has narrowed to 9 points from 14 in one month, but he would still win a second-round runoff soundly if Brazil’s election were held today, according to a new poll published on Wednesday. Lula...

Reuters

Brazil's Bolsonaro says Ukraine-Russia war "in no one's interest"

BUDAPEST, Feb 17 (Reuters) - A war between Ukraine and Russia is "in no one's interest," Brazil's President Jair Bolsonaro said on Thursday in Budapest, arriving from Moscow where he held talks with Russian President Vladimir Putin this week. Bolsonaro told a briefing after meeting Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban...
POLITICS
KEYT

Brazil’s Covid-19 vaccination drive stumbles as Bolsonaro’s disinformation campaign lingers

At the beginning of 2021, hospitals in Brazil’s Amazonas state were in a critical state, with ICUs filled to capacity and Covid-19 patients fighting for their lives. “There were a lot of young people in the last wave getting worse too fast. We had 33- to 40-year-old patients in the ICU. And we had a bigger limitation of medical supplies. Every day we had a shortage of some kind,” said Dr. Luan Matos de Menezes, an ICU doctor at the Delfina Aziz Hospital in the regional capital of Manaus.
PUBLIC HEALTH
US News and World Report

Brazil's Lula Says He Would Tax Rich More, Change Petrobras Fuel Price Policy

BRASILIA (Reuters) - Former Leftist President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva, who is leading early polls ahead of October elections, said on Wednesday he would propose less taxation on the poor and more on the rich if he wins, and reduce fuel prices. Speaking on radio interviews, Lula said he...
INDUSTRY
Person
Jair Bolsonaro
WEKU

Why should Americans care about Ukraine? The answer is simple

The standoff between Ukraine and Russia is about more than just those two countries, it's about global security and an attempt to "rewrite rules on which the world is based", says Ukraine's minister of foreign affairs. And he adds that's precisely why Americans should care. Dmytro Kuleba estimates Russia has...
FOREIGN POLICY
Defense One

What China Is Actually Saying About Russia and Ukraine

As the Ukraine crisis has progressed and negotiations play out between the U.S. and Russia, many analysts and politicians have weighed in on what role the planet’s other superpower will play. Their concerns have touched on everything from how China might influence Putin’s choices to whether Beijing might even take advantage of a crisis in Europe to follow through on its own threats of aggression toward Taiwan. However, these discussions have often been based more on supposition than the reality of China’s words and actions.
POLITICS
Fox News

Kyiv mayor pleads with US, Germany over threat of Russian invasion: 'We can't defend our country'

The mayor of Kyiv, Ukraine’s capital city, pleaded with the U.S. and Germany telling them, "We can’t defend our country" from Russia. At the closing of the Munich Security Conference on Friday, Mayor Vitali Klitschko addressed U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken and German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock and said Kyiv needs "defensive weapons" to protect itself from its mammoth neighbor.
POLITICS
POLITICO

A war Putin can lose

GEOPOLITICAL GENIUS? — We might be overestimating Vladimir Putin. That’s what two former ambassadors to Ukraine told Nightly this week as the world waits to learn whether the Russian president will begin the largest war in Europe since the 1940s. Despite the widespread sentiment that Putin has the West playing by his rules, the Russian president doesn’t seem to understand Ukraine too well, said William Taylor, a former ambassador to Ukraine and the vice president of Russia and Europe at the U.S. Institute of Peace.
POLITICS
Midland Reporter-Telegram

Floundering in the polls, Brazil's Bolsonaro woos a surprising new demographic: the poor

SERTÂNIA, Brazil - Inside a roofless house, beside an empty fridge sat a man full of worry. He had no job. No running water. No bricks to finish his home. Some days, no food. All that keeps Erik Ferreira da Silva, 27, and his family afloat is a monthly government check and the hope that things soon will improve for this parched community.
BUSINESS
Marietta Daily Journal

The US urges Brazil’s Jair Bolsonaro to defend democracy in meeting with Putin

After Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro disregarded a U.S. request to call off his upcoming meeting with Russian leader Vladimir Putin, the Biden administration still hopes the right-wing South American leader takes the opportunity to defend “democratic principles” in Moscow. Brazilian media reported that U.S. Secretary of State Antony...
U.S. POLITICS
US News and World Report

Brazil Central Bank Chief Says Market Fears Over Lula Easing - Newspaper

BRASILIA (Reuters) - Brazilian central bank chief Roberto Campos Neto said markets are showing less concern about the possible victory of ex-president Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva in this year's presidential race, according to remarks in an interview publish on Monday. When asked if a victory of the left-wing...
POLITICS
AFP

Brazil's Bolsonaro condemns Nazism after podcast row

President Jair Bolsonaro has waded into a swirling controversy over Nazism unleashed by a popular podcast in Brazil, saying it should be repudiated along with every other totalitarian ideology, including Communism. "Nazi ideology should be unconditionally and permanently repudiated, without exception, like EVERY totalitarian ideology that places fundamental freedoms such as the rights to life and liberty at risk," the president wrote.
AMERICAS
AFP

'Terrible timing': Brazil's Bolsonaro to visit Russia

Ignoring US concerns, Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro is due to arrive in Russia Tuesday for an official visit with highly awkward diplomatic timing, amid the tense standoff between Moscow and the West over Ukraine. Brushing off pressure from traditional ally the United States and within his own cabinet, Bolsonaro decided to go ahead with meeting Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin, a visit he says is about building trade relations. The far-right leader known as the "Tropical Trump" has dismissed fears that Putin could try to use the trip to claim support on Ukraine from Latin America's biggest country, a non-permanent member of the UN Security Council. But their meeting, scheduled for Wednesday, could become a diplomatic minefield for Bolsonaro if the subject veers away from bilateral ties.
