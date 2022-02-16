ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
A United Kingdom ETF Has Been Outperforming

By Max Chen
etftrends.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleUnited Kingdom stock markets and country-specific exchange traded funds are outperforming global markets. The iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF (NYSEArca: EWU) rose 4.0% year-to-date. In comparison, the S&P 500 dipped 6.1%, the MSCI European Economic and Monetary Union Index was down 3.3%, and the MSCI Emerging Markets Index was up 1.2%...

