A United Kingdom ETF Has Been Outperforming

SYLD follows a shareholder yield strategy that takes into account both dividends and stock buybacks. As of June 2020, it is actively managed with an expense ratio of 0.59%. If dividend investors are looking for a cheap ETF to complement their high-yield holdings, I believe the Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF (SYLD) is worth consideration. This ETF, which selects small-, mid-, and large-cap U.S. equity securities based on stock buybacks and dividends, switched to being actively managed in June 2020 and has since offered impressive results relative to the S&P 500. I like the factors active managers use to assess stocks, which include financial leverage and valuations, and SYLD gives investors a way to participate in bull markets in a fundamentally-sound way. This article will further explain why by comparing it with a popular dividend ETF many readers already hold: the Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD).

STOCKS ・ 8 DAYS AGO