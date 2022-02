I love mushy food. Especially in the doldrums of winter, I crave hearty porridges that warm me from the inside out, require little more work than stirring, and are so spoonable that chewing is optional. Bowls of oatmeal, daal, risotto, congee, grits—I could go on. As luck would have it, this style of dish is also quite budget-friendly. In this recipe, I landed on chewy pearled barley as the porridge base, which is cheaper than other grains like steel-cut oats, farro, and millet. (Though, fun fact: You could make this dish with any of the above, or whatever grains you have on hand.)

