The difficult business climate for both small and large stores continues to take its toll in the Garden State. Within the past few weeks, Bed Bath & Beyond announced they would be closing a store in Edgewater, Bergen County. Acme just closed a store in Middlesex County. Stop & Shop has shuttered two of their supermarkets. CVS closed a store in Middlesex County. And those closures are in addition to the countless smaller businesses and restaurants that haven't succeeded during the course of the pandemic.

MIDDLESEX COUNTY, NJ ・ 9 DAYS AGO