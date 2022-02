Is the water from your showerhead spraying out in all the wrong directions? Have you noticed the water pressure is getting progressively worse? It could mean your showerhead is clogged, which happens when the minerals in the water build up over time. Yes, you could buy a new showerhead to replace your current one, but that only temporarily solves your problem -- and it can get pricey. Instead, try addressing the root of the problem, aka mineral buildup from hard water, with this simple trick.

LIFESTYLE ・ 2 DAYS AGO