Society

Celebrating Random Acts of Kindness Day

Beaumont Enterprise
 3 days ago

(BPT) - Did you know that February 17 is Random Acts of Kindness Day? It reminds us how we can all do our part to make a better world with small acts of goodwill. Here are some suggestions to spread goodness to your family, your community and to the...

www.beaumontenterprise.com

InspireMore

‘His cancer is back and it’s not good.’ Our time was ending, but I wanted my daddy to walk me down the aisle.’: Daughter stages tearful ‘fake wedding’ for dying father

Get more stories like this in your inbox! Sign up for Smile, our free daily good news email read by over 825K people!. “February 2017, our whole world and outlook on life was changed forever. What started as a normal family dinner, became a night I will never forget. I saw fear in my mom’s eyes as my dad said, ‘Come in the living room. We need to tell you all something.’ I couldn’t believe it when the word ‘cancer‘ came out of his mouth. We were oblivious. My dad had been sick on and off with what he thought was allergies that wouldn’t go away. Dad worked at a hospital, so he went to an ENT there. The doctor found a lump in his throat and decided they needed to do a biopsy. He did this without telling anyone, as he did not want us to be worried about him. The news came back that it was cancerous, and he needed to see an oncologist for scans and a treatment plan immediately.
CANCER
WIFR

Random acts of kindness day: Todd Elementary school gives smiles to the community

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - It’s National Random Act of Kindness Day and one local elementary school was out to do it’s part, one cup of coffee at a time. While sipping your coffee in Beloit on Thursday it may be wrapped in words of love and encouragement by students from Todd Elementary School. Whitney Klein, social worker at the school says, “Give back to our community its been pretty heavy the past month or so we just wanted to put a smile on someone’s face.”
ROCKFORD, IL
Post Register

Treasure Valley residents give back for National Random Acts of Kindness Day

BOISE, Idaho (CBS2) — Little acts of kindness are having a big effect throughout the Treasure Valley. In honor of National Random Acts of Kindness day, several individuals and groups have stepped up to brighten people's morning. The Nampa Police Department got an unexpected visit from a young lady...
NAMPA, ID

