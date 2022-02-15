ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mountain West releases Wyoming Cowboys 2022 football schedule

By Ryan Thorburn
LARAMIE – Wyoming fans can begin planning their fall tailgates.

The Mountain West released dates for UW’s 2022 conference games Wednesday with the Cowboys opening the race against Air Force on Sept. 17 at War Memorial Stadium.

The Pokes, coming off a disappointing 7-6 season that included a 2-4 MW record, will also host San Jose State (Oct. 1), Utah State (Oct. 22) and Boise State (Nov. 19) in Laramie.

The Border War against Colorado State will be Nov. 12 at Canvas Stadium in Fort Collins. UW has possession of the Bronze Boot for the fifth time in six seasons after its 31-17 win on Nov. 6, 2021 at War Memorial Stadium.

UW’s other MW road games are at New Mexico (Oct. 8), Hawaii (Oct. 29) and Fresno State (Nov. 26).

The Cowboys’ four non-conference games were previously announced.

Craig Bohl begins his ninth season as UW’s head coach during “Week Zero” when the Pokes kick the campaign off at Illinois on Aug. 27 in Champaign, Illinois.

The Pokes’ home opener is Sept. 3 against Tulsa with Northern Colorado visiting War Memorial Stadium on Sept. 10.

UW will renew its old rivalry with BYU on Sept. 24 at LaVell Edwards Stadium in Provo, Utah, in the first meeting between the programs since the Cougars’ 24-21 win in the 2016 Poinsettia Bowl.

The Pokes will have open dates Oct. 15 before hosting Levi Williams and the reigning MW champion Aggies and Nov. 5 before the rivalry game against the Rams.

The MW will announce game times and broadcast information at later dates. The conference could also move some games to Fridays to accommodate its television partners.

