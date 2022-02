During the North Beach Town Council meeting on Feb. 10, the town's public works director provided and update on the much-anticipated Twin Beaches Library project. The new facility is to be constructed at the corner of Chesapeake Avenue and 5th Street. Donnie Bowen, director of the town's public works, reported about 20 contractors showed up for a pre-bid meeting at the project site and that bids were due the following day.

NORTH BEACH, MD ・ 3 DAYS AGO