Publix no longer requiring masks for vaccinated employees

Publix is no longer requiring masks for its vaccinated employees. According to their website, the change is a result of the decrease in COVID-19 cases and wide availability of the vaccine.

Pharmacy associates, regardless of vaccination status, are still required to wear face coverings when administering vaccines.

A COVID-19 survivor who received a double-lung transplant will be running a 5K. Eight months ago, Robert Domen was given a 3% chance of living. COVID-19 had ravaged the active-duty Marine’s lungs, his heart and kidneys were failing, and he was shocked back twice from flatling.

Now, after receiving new lungs, a pacemaker, dialysis, and rehab, he's ready to get back on the road. The Gainesville Sun has the story for its subscribers.

Florida saw record numbers of domestic tourists in 2021, according to Gov. Ron DeSantis. Why? He says it was a country hungry to escape "Fauciville."

"So many people that visited here felt the need to escape the burden of where (they're) at, the mandates and the lockdowns," the governor said. "They wanted to experience freedom like a free individual."

As reported previously, Florida does not report the numbers of tourists and snowbirds who catch COVID here.

And the latest in science: Vaccinations during pregnancy help prevent COVID in infants, and COVID could launch an epidemic of chronic fatigue syndrome.

What do you want to know about COVID-19? You ask, we'll try to answer

From a reader: "Is CVS giving free masks?"

Yes. 400 million free N95 masks were sent to "tens of thousands" of pharmacies and community health centers. Individuals are limited to three masks per person Here's where to find them in Florida.

Please note that this program has been going on since Jan. 28 and some locations may no longer have masks available. Check with your local CVS to be sure.

Anything else you want to know? Ask your questions here.

