Jaylen Brown on Instagram: Jaylen Brown should be an All-Star

Brian Robb @BrianTRobb

Jaylen Brown appears to have turned an ankle on his layup attempt and Udoka was ready to pull him but he just called Theis off after Brown appeared to shake it off. – 8:35 PM

Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA

Not sure what Jaylen Brown did, but he seems to be hurting after that last transition layup. He’s staying in, but seems to be in some discomfort. – 8:34 PM

Chris Forsberg @ChrisForsberg_

15th time this season that Jaylen Brown has scored double-digit points in first quarter. 11th time since Xmas. – 7:49 PM

Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA

Jaylen Brown letting it rip once again. He’s got 8 points in about three minutes. – 7:46 PM

Jared Weiss @JaredWeissNBA

People who think Jaylen Brown hasn’t grown as a playmaker are going to really enjoy watching Jerami Grant tonight. Genuinely don’t think he cares if there’s an action happening on the other side of the floor. – 7:45 PM

Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA

That down-screen to pop Jaylen Brown free for the jumper was the same set the Celtics ran to open the scoring last night in Philadelphia. – 7:43 PM

Jared Weiss @JaredWeissNBA

The relentless blood feud between Jaylen Brown and Jayson Tatum reached a boiling point when Jaylen gave him a hug presenting him with a ball commemorating Tatum making the All-Star game. Looks like they’re gonna have to break up the Jays. pic.twitter.com/0esUWU3iLN – 7:41 PM

Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA

Celtics starters tonight:

Al Horford

Grant Williams

Jayson Tatum

Jaylen Brown

Derrick White

Pistons starters:

Isiaah Stewart

Jerami Grant

Saddiq Bey

Cade Cunningham

Cory Joseph – 7:31 PM

Keith Pompey @PompeyOnSixers

Keith Pompey @PompeyOnSixers

Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA

Jaylen Brown: “This is one of the best defensive teams in my career. We’ve had some really good defensive units, but it feels hard to score on us. It feels really good. It feels connected.” – 10:40 PM

Jay King @ByJayKing

Jaylen Brown: “Over the last 10 games or so, the game has been easy.”

Brown said improved spacing has made things easier on everybody, including the playmakers. – 10:39 PM

Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA

Jaylen Brown: “This is a game we all talked about. We wanted this one. And we came out and got the job done.” – 10:37 PM

Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA

Jaylen Brown if he knew he was feeling it early: “Uhhh you could say that.” – 10:36 PM

Jay King @ByJayKing

Jaylen Brown: “This is a game that we all talked about like, ‘We want this one.’”

He said the Celtics want to keep their streak going through the break. And they wanted to respond after getting beaten badly by the 76ers in their last matchup. – 10:36 PM

Brian Robb @BrianTRobb

Jaylen Brown: “This is a game we all talked about…We wanted this one.” – 10:35 PM

Jay King @ByJayKing

Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown are back ahead of the 76ers, 57-56, with 1:23 left in the third quarter. This is the real game now. – 9:20 PM

Tim Bontemps @TimBontemps

It is now Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown 57, Philadelphia 56 with 1:23 to go in the third quarter of this game. – 9:19 PM

John Hollinger @johnhollinger

Jaylen Brown with a last-ditch effort to put Boston back in the tax – 9:14 PM

Tim Reynolds @ByTimReynolds

It’s the middle of the third quarter in Philly. Every 76ers player not named Joel Embiid has combined for 29 points, which is exactly what Jaylen Brown has scored by himself so far.

Celts up 37. – 9:09 PM

John Karalis @John_Karalis

This kind of night for Boston so far…. one errant pass ends up being a Marcus Smart breakaway and now a Jaylen Brown lost dribble goes to Derrick White for an and-1. – 9:02 PM

Abby Chin @tvabby

Jaylen Brown so hot tonight, he shoots the technical free throw. #Celtics lead up to 35. – 9:01 PM

John Karalis @John_Karalis

Major answer by the Celtics after the Philly run. They took the punch and answered with a 9-0 run to push the lead to 27 at the half. They outscored Philly 32-22 in the 1st and 37-20 in the 2nd. Jaylen Brown has 26. Tatum has 16, which means it’s the Jays 42-Philly 42 – 8:42 PM

Abby Chin @tvabby

Jaylen Brown with a big grin after hitting an off-balance 3 to end the half. #Celtics up 69-42 at the break. Attn: @trenni 😉 – 8:41 PM

Brian Robb @BrianTRobb

Jaylen Brown finishes the game with 26 points and 6 rebounds…no wait I’m told it’s just halftime. – 8:41 PM

Jay King @ByJayKing

Jaylen Brown had 26 first-half points. Jayson Tatum had 16. Together, they are tied with the entire 76ers roster at halftime. – 8:40 PM

Jay King @ByJayKing

Marcus Smart appears to be in serious pain after drawing a foul on Joel Embiid. He just smacked the court. Jaylen Brown then gestured over for the medical staff to help, and now Smart is being helped off the court. – 8:26 PM

Sean Grande @SeanGrandePBP

Challenge unsuccessful…foul upheld free throws for Jaylen Brown. – 8:23 PM

Tim Bontemps @TimBontemps

The Celtics are absolutely demolishing the Sixers so far tonight. Jaylen Brown and Jayson Tatum have outscored Philadelphia by themselves (31-28). Boston is out to a 52-28 lead midway through the second quarter. – 8:16 PM

Ky Carlin @Ky_Carlin

Jaylen Brown walks into a triple and that triggers a Doc Rivers timeout. The Celtics are 10/13 from deep and they have a 52-28 lead with 6:39 to go in the 2nd quarter. #Sixers – 8:15 PM

Tim Bontemps @TimBontemps

This first quarter has put on display the really interesting matchups in a potential playoff series between these teams. The 76ers will really struggle to stop Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown, and the Celtics will have the same issues stopping Joel Embiid. – 7:59 PM

Jay King @ByJayKing

Jaylen Brown shot 10 for 33 over the two most recent games combined. He already has eight points on 3-for-3 shooting over the first three minutes here. – 7:38 PM

Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA

Eight early points for Jaylen Brown. He’s been on the attack from the tip in this one. – 7:38 PM

Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA

Celtics starters tonight:

Al Horford

Grant Williams

Jayson Tatum

Jaylen Brown

Marcus Smart

76ers starters:

Joel Embiid

Tobias Harris

Matisse Thybulle

Danny Green

Tyrese Maxey – 7:32 PM

