Retail sales rebound in January

By Marianne Wilson
drugstorenews.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleRetail sales rose 4.7% in January from December and were up 8.5% year-over-year, according to the National Retail Federation. Higher prices, omicron and the end of the enhanced child tax credit didn’t stop consumers from spending in January as retail sales rebounded from December, boosted by online and home...

drugstorenews.com

Americans picked up the pace of their spending in January as the threat of Omicron coronavirus variant faded and supply-chain shortages eased for some consumer goods. Retail sales surged a seasonally adjusted 3.8% last month, whizzing past the projections of most economists. That compared to the prior month, when sales slid 2.5%, according to revised figures released Wednesday by the U.S. Commerce Department.
