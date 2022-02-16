ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WATCH: What is the ceiling of this Boston Celtics team?

By Justin Quinn
 3 days ago
Bob DeChiara-USA TODAY Sports

The question is no longer whether the Boston Celtics will be in the 2022 NBA playoffs after racking up the league’s longest winning streak at nine games. The question is more how competitive the Celtics will end up being once in the postseason.

After the team pumped up its point differential to among the Association’s best with the second-best defense and a very solid offensive game, fans and analysts are wondering whether, in a season so seemingly wide open, Boston could hang its 18th banner by season’s end — or at least get fairly close with some luck.

The hosts of the CLNS Media podcast “The Garden Report” recently debated just how high the Celtics’ ceiling is when the playoffs roll around.

Check out the clip embedded above to hear their takes on how Boston stacks up in the Eastern Conference standings from their points of view.

This post originally appeared on Celtics Wire. Follow us on Facebook!

