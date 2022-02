Never miss a story: Follow your favorite topics and authors to get a personalized email with the journalism that matters most to you. Facebook founder and Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg briefly dropped out of the world’s wealthiest ten billionaires this week, after Meta suffered a historic market rout on Wednesday, wiping out $230 billion of the company’s value and setting the record for the largest single day trading loss for any U.S. company, ever.

