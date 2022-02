KILLEEN, Texas — Two teens are expected to be ok after being involved in a shooting Sunday in Killeen, according to the Killeen Police Department. Around 11:28 p.m., police arrived to the 2900 block of Zephyr Road where two teens had been shot, according to Killeen PD. One of the victims was 15-years-old, the youngest was 13-years-old.

KILLEEN, TX ・ 12 DAYS AGO