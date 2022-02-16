ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
10x Genomics slips as guidance disappoints despite strong Q4 revenue beat

By Dulan Lokuwithana
 3 days ago
10x Genomics (NASDAQ:TXG) is trading ~18% lower in the post-market on Wednesday after the company set its 2022 revenue guidance below Wall Street forecasts despite a strong revenue beat for Q4 2021. Quarterly revenue jumped ~28% YoY to $143.5M...

