10x Genomics slips as guidance disappoints despite strong Q4 revenue beat

LL Flooring Holdings has done well to gradually grow its top line and to generate some positive cash flows in recent years. Generally speaking, when consumers want to install flooring or some other thing into their home, they go to one of the big box retailers that offer a wide variety of solutions for their needs. But one company that has made its mark by going against the grain and by focusing solely on one niche space, flooring, is a firm called LL Flooring Holdings (LL). In recent years, management has succeeded in slowly growing the company's revenue. This alone is great for shareholders, as is the fact that cash flow has improved over time. Add on to this the fact that shares of the company look to be rather cheap, and it may seem like a no-brainer as an opportunity. But it is important to be cognizant of the fact that its volatile operating history could result in pain in the future just like what was seen in years past. And for this reason, while shares of the business probably are attractive at this time, investors should approach the firm with a sense of caution. Because any return to the kind of performance seen in prior years could result in pain for investors who hitch on for the ride.

ECONOMY ・ 17 HOURS AGO