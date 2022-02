Five people are under arrest following a raid at an illegal gambling hall. Bexar County Sheriff Javier Salazar says the hall was discovered this morning at what was supposed to be an auto service business on San Antonio's South Side. The sheriff also says deputies discovered multiple game machines along with cash, weapons, drugs, and stolen vehicles. He expected the operators to be charged with keeping a gambling place but noted other charges are possible.

BEXAR COUNTY, TX ・ 3 DAYS AGO