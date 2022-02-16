Benedum Airport Authority meets

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WV News) — The Benedum Airport Authority approved a new paid parking system during its regular meeting Wednesday afternoon. Officials are hoping to implement the system in time for North Central West Virginia Airport’s busy summer season. Parking will cost $5 for any amount of time...
BRIDGEPORT, Conn — The authority that operates Bradley International Airport and several smaller airports in Connecticut is seeking to pay up to $10 million to buy the airport named after aviation pioneer Igor Sikorsky from the city of Bridgeport. Hearst Connecticut Media reports the Connecticut Airport Authority last week...
SHINNSTON, W.Va. (WV News) — As the Harrison County Commission invests in the county’s rail trail system, particularly the county’s segment of the proposed Pittsburgh to Parkersburg Trail, questions over property ownership along the route raised by current and former county employees continue. Commissioner David Hinkle has...
WHEELING, W.Va. (WV News) — Now that emergency repairs have been conducted to temporarily extend the life of a Wheeling bridge, officials will look forward to replacement of the structure. Repairs on the Washington Avenue Bridge started around the beginning of the new year and will continue up until...
GARY — Pete Visclosky returned to public service Wednesday as chairman of the Gary/Chicago International Airport Authority, leading the first meeting since Gov. Eric Holcomb appointed the former congressman to the airport's governing board. Visclosky said he would approach the position with a sense of urgency for the airport.
CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WV News) — Parking in downtown Clarksburg has been a topic of discussion for both the City Council and Harrison County Commission in recent weeks. Both entities are looking for ways to increase the availability of parking in the area. Although parking on Main Street can sometimes...
He will oversee the Orlando International Airport and Orlando Executive Airport. Orlando Business Journal proudly presents an exclusive awards program that honors the remarkable work of inclusive organizations and individuals in Central Florida.
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va. (WV News) — Bridgeport City Council met for a special meeting Tuesday evening concerning hiring the municipality’s next city manager. After a unanimous vote, council went into executive session for about an hour as city leaders discussed the personnel matter. Before the meeting, current City Manager...
CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WV News) — Local dignitaries recently visited the Grilled Club Café in Clarksburg for a ribbon-cutting ceremony. The ceremony, attended by officials with the city and with the Harrison County Chamber of Commerce, was held Tuesday at 11 a.m. at the restaurant, located at 1124 E. Main Street Clarksburg.
KINGWOOD — The city of Kingwood is hiring an AmeriCorps worker in an effort to help businesses. City council agreed to pay up to $3,000 from federal stimulus funds toward a part-time AmeriCorps position. The position will be up to 900 hours total. Councilwoman Karen Kurilko brought the suggestion...
FAIRMONT, W.Va. (WV News) — After months of work, renovations to create a Marion County STEAM Room have finally been completed. And while the room’s equipment has not yet been moved in, officials are excited to welcome students to the new facility later this month. The STEAM Room...
KINGWOOD — The Preston County Health Department may have a tough sell when it addresses Kingwood City Council about resuming its harm reduction program. Mayor Jean Guillot said at last week’s meeting that Preston County Health Department Administrator V.J. Davis and Milan Puskar Health Right Executive Director Laura Jones will be at the Feb. 22 council meeting to discuss setting up a harm reduction program in Preston County.
OKLAHOMA CITY (WV News) — The Hobby Lobby at the former Kroger location in Clarksburg is projected to open in late April. According to a press release from Hobby Lobby Stores Inc., the location will bring about 35–50 jobs to the community. Construction remains underway at the 55,000-square-foot...
The Lewis County Health Department has shared information regarding free COVID-19 testing Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. until 3 p.m. at 95 West 2nd Street in Weston. To pre-register, visit www.labpass.com. For questions, email infor@getmavericktest.com. The department has partnered with Roxy Labs to offer free COVID testing every Sunday...
