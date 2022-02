What was supposed to be a fun Teen Mom: Family Reunion competition ended in panic when Briana DeJesus had to be rushed to the hospital in an ambulance after collapsing on camera. During Tuesday's episode of the MTV show, the Teen Mom 2 star agreed to step up for her relay team and go twice through the obstacle course, but she soon began to feel off after her second time through.

