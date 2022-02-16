Stocks end mixed as traders parse next rate move by the Fed

Bank of America analyst Jill Carey Hall highlighted 28 Buy-rated "quality" small cap stocks in the Russell 2000 index (RTY), with 20 of them on the "growth" benchmark. "Quality is typically one of the most-rewarded styles during Late Cycle regimes/Fed hiking cycles, the Russell 2000 Growth has become lower quality than ever (45% non-earners)," the analyst wrote in a note to clients last week. Meanwhile, Russell 2000 growth stocks (NYSEARCA:IWF) now look "historically cheap" when compared with Russell 2000 value (NYSEARCA:IWD), the analyst highlighted. Year-to-date, IWF falls nearly 13% and IWD is down almost 4%, according to the chart here.
