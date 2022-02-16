ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stocks end mixed as traders parse next rate move by the Fed

By DAMIAN J. TROISE, ALEX VEIGA AP Business Writers
Cover picture for the articleStocks shook off an early slump and ended mixed on Wall Street Wednesday after minutes from...

Money

5 Money Moves to Make Before the Fed Hikes Interest Rates

A two-year era of record-low interest rates is about to end, perhaps as soon as next month. That means the clock is now officially ticking, both for borrowers and savers. The Federal Reserve is weighing when it will begin increasing the federal funds rate this year, and how aggressive it will be in doing so to tame inflation that’s running at a 40-year high. In a statement following the central bank’s policy meeting in January, Fed officials said a strong labor market and high inflation warrant a rate hike ‘soon.” Traders see a greater-than 95% probability the Fed will do so at its next meeting in mid-March.
BUSINESS
US News and World Report

Stocks End Another Up-And-Down Day With Mixed Results

Another wobbly day on Wall Street ended Monday with an uneven finish for the major stock indexes as losses by communication and technology companies kept gains elsewhere in the market in check. The S&P 500 fell 0.4%, giving back some of its recent gains. The Dow Jones Industrial Average was...
STOCKS
Outsider.com

Social Security: Millions Reportedly Getting $1,657 Checks

Millions of seniors will be getting social security payments today, February 16. The payments could be worth up to $1,657. Today’s payments will be going out to those that are born between the 11th and the 20th of the month. For seniors that were born between the 21st and 28th, benefits will be sent out on February 23.
ECONOMY
MarketRealist

When Is the Next Fed Meeting on Interest Rates in 2022?

When Fed Chair Jerome Powell talks, the markets listen. That’s why policy meetings with the Federal Reserve hold a lot of clout. The last meeting in late January left Americans with the expectation that interest rates would soon rise and inflation will hopefully cool. Article continues below advertisement. When...
BUSINESS
MySanAntonio

Fed's Bullard on rate plan, possible inter-meeting move: Q&A

In an interview on Thursday, Federal Reserve Bank of St. Louis President James Bullard discussed his outlook for monetary policy following a report showing surging consumer prices. He gave his view on whether a 50 basis-point interest-rate increase would be needed, and the possibility of raising rates between Federal Open...
BUSINESS
International Business Times

Stocks Steady As Traders Mull Interest Rate Outlooks

Stock markets largely steadied Monday with sentiment dominated by the outlook for interest rate rises as inflation soars. A forecast-busting US jobs report Friday reinforced optimism that the world's top economy was well on the recovery track, but also ramped up expectations of an interest rate hike by the Fed in March.
STOCKS
NBC Los Angeles

European Stocks Close Lower on Rate Hike Jitters, Hawkish Fed Comments

U.S. inflation came in at an annual 7.5% in January, fresh data revealed on Thursday, far ahead of expectations and marking the highest year-on-year rise in consumer prices since 1982. Risk sentiment was then further dampened when St. Louis Fed President James Bullard acknowledged that the reading had rendered him...
STOCKS
WDBO

US stock indexes turn mixed following Fed meeting minutes

Stock indexes were mixed on Wall Street in afternoon trading Wednesday after minutes from the Federal Reserve's latest policy meeting showed policymakers discussing the possibility of a more aggressive pace of interest rate hikes as the central bank moves to fight inflation. The S&P 500 was up 0.3% as of...
STOCKS
The Independent

Asian stocks mixed after Fed gives no details of rate hikes

Asian stock markets were mixed Thursday after Federal Reserve policymakers indicated they are leaning toward more decisive action on inflation but set no firm targets.Shanghai and Seoul advanced while Hong Kong declined. Tokyo retreated after Japan's January exports grew less than expected. Oil prices, which are volatile due to anxiety over a potential Russian invasion of Ukraine, fell by more than $1 per barrel.Wall Street's benchmark S&P 500 index rose while the Dow Jones Industrial Average declined Wednesday after notes from the latest Fed meeting showed officials suggested a faster pace of interest rate hikes “would likely be warranted.”The...
STOCKS
Seeking Alpha

BofA screens for quality small cap stocks ahead of Fed rate hikes

Bank of America analyst Jill Carey Hall highlighted 28 Buy-rated "quality" small cap stocks in the Russell 2000 index (RTY), with 20 of them on the "growth" benchmark. "Quality is typically one of the most-rewarded styles during Late Cycle regimes/Fed hiking cycles, the Russell 2000 Growth has become lower quality than ever (45% non-earners)," the analyst wrote in a note to clients last week. Meanwhile, Russell 2000 growth stocks (NYSEARCA:IWF) now look "historically cheap" when compared with Russell 2000 value (NYSEARCA:IWD), the analyst highlighted. Year-to-date, IWF falls nearly 13% and IWD is down almost 4%, according to the chart here.
STOCKS

