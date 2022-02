The New York Knicks are in freefall, and, according to SNY's Ian Begley, 2021 Coach of the Year Tom Thibodeau doesn't have the support within the organization that he used to. More specifically, according to a second SNY story on the subject, Knicks executive William Wesley -- "Worldwide Wes" -- has criticized Thibodeau's coaching in private conversations with owner James Dolan. Wesley has told Dolan that Thibodeau deserves a significant share of the blame for the team's recent slide, per SNY.

