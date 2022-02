The Daytona 500 is on Sunday, and Fox Nation just released a docuseries for fans to get ready for the race. On Monday, Road to Daytona premiered on Fox Nation, and it takes a look at Spire Motorsports looking to make some noise in NASCAR's biggest race of the year. Road to Daytona will feature four episodes, and the finale will be available to stream on Feb. 25, five days after the team competes in the Daytona 500.

MOTORSPORTS ・ 1 DAY AGO