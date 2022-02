Five wolves have been killed in different parts of the county during the past two days, according to reports of H.F. Browder, secretary of the Chamber of Commerce. The animals have been more plentiful in the county this winter than common and many hunting parties have been organized as the wolves are killing lambs and doing other damage. Bert Gibbs of southwest of Denton has killed five wolves during recent weeks.

