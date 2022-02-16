ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Houston, TX

Mexican president expands criticism of local, foreign press

The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4KsRur_0eGZJfak00
FILE - Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador speaks during a ceremony to commemorate in Mexico City's main square the Zocalo, Aug. 13, 2021. President Lopez Obrador said Wednesday, Feb. 16, 2022, that high profile journalists like Jorge Ramos of Univision and Carmen Aristigui, one of Mexico´s most recognized journalists, should make the information of their salaries available to the public. (AP Photo/Eduardo Verdugo, File)

MEXICO CITY (AP) — Mexico’s president broadened his campaign against the mainstream press Wednesday, demanding information on the incomes of several prominent journalists, including Univision’s Jorge Ramos.

President Andrés Manuel López Obrador has accused journalists who publish critical stories of being “mercenaries” and “sellouts.”

Suspicion is growing that the president is using confidential government information like tax receipts to track and publish journalists’ income.

Mexican law only requires government employees to report their salaries and property, but López Obrador said journalists should be forced to as well. “Their income has to do with the budget, public property and politics,” he said.

The Inter American Press Association has called on López Obrador to halt the series of verbal attacks on Mexican journalist Carlos Loret de Mola, who reported that López Obrador’s adult son had lived in a luxury home in Houston, Texas, owned by an executive of a company that got contracts from Mexico’s state-owned oil company.

The president has referred to questions on that issue to his son, who he claims has no role in the government.

But instead of directly addressing the issue, López Obrador started Friday publishing a chart showing how much Loret allegedly earns. The president showed the chart again Monday at his daily news briefing, and called Loret de Mola and others who publish critical articles “thugs, mercenaries, sellouts.”

The president had said he gets the information — which Loret de Mola says is wrong — “from the people,” but on Wednesday he said he based the chart in part on a tax receipts, which would have been available only to the party who wrote them or the government tax agency.

The president on Wednesday expanded his attacks to include journalists Carmen Aristegui and Ramos.

The Inter American Press Association said the president’s attacks are harmful amid an unprecedented upswing in killings of journalists in Mexico. Five reporters or photographers have been murdered in the space of a month.

The IAPA called on the president to “immediately suspend the aggressions and insults, because such attacks from the top of power encourage violence against the press.”

A group of reporters tried to protest the string of killings at Wednesday’s daily news briefing, telling the president they would not ask questions. But one reporter broke ranks, allowing the president to start an hour-long diatribe against many media outlets, including The New York Times and The Washington Post.

López Obrador has had an adversarial relationship with the press during his first three years in office, and largely limits questions at his daily news briefing to sympathetic social media sites.

Speaking of journalists who have criticized him, the president has said: “How many of them are against me? The majority!”

“No, all of these news media have to do with the public sphere, all of them are public-interest entities, concessions awarded by the government,” he said Monday in explaining why he could reveal private salaries.

Loret de Mola works for a private newspaper, a radio chain and some international publications.

He responded to the president’s attack on Twitter, writing: “What’s this! Using tax information to persecute a journalist.” Loret de Mola said the president had “false” information, noting the president claimed he earned about a third of his income in 2021 from a television network where he hasn’t been employed since 2019.

Carlos Jornet, chair of the IAPA’s Committee on Freedom of the Press and Information, wrote that “the case of Loret Mola is an example of the vindictive stance of the president, who used confidential tax information to attack the journalist.”

“The escalation of personal attacks on media and journalists who question his administration and disseminate information is an invitation to exercise more violence and is contrary to the tolerance that should prevail in a democracy,” Jornet wrote.

Comments / 10

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
City
Houston, TX
Local
Texas Government
Houston, TX
Government
San Angelo LIVE!

Murderous Mexican Drug Cartel Enforcers Inundate El Paso

EL PASO, TX – U.S. Border Patrol Agents in the El Paso sector in the last seven days have encountered numerous dangerous aggravated felon illegal aliens with criminal records and gang affiliations.  The El Paso Sector continues to see illegal alien gang members with criminal records attempting to enter our borders with different criminal backgrounds that include assault, burglary, driving under the influence, homicide, illegal drug possession, illegal weapon possession and sexual offenses.  Since the beginning of the fiscal year 2022, agents have encountered more than 244 violent illegal…
EL PASO, TX
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Carmen Aristegui
TravelNoire

Have You Heard Of The Afro-Caucasians In Eastern Europe?

Afro-Abkhazians are a group of Black Caucasians that occupy Eastern Europe in the Abkhazia region. Located in the Caucasus mountains, along the Black Sea, Afro Abkhazians have historically called the border between Russia and Georgia home. While there’s no argument that this population of Afro-Caucasians exists, historians disagree on how...
SOCIETY
The Associated Press

Venezuela’s leader pledges military cooperation with Russia

CARACAS, Venezuela (AP) — Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro pledged a “powerful military cooperation” with Russia following high-level discussions between officials Wednesday, a day after diplomats from the U.S. and several other nations gathered to discuss steps toward a negotiated solution to the South American country’s protracted crisis.
MILITARY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#News Media#Freedom Of The Press#Mexican People#Univision#President Of Mexico#Ap
WEKU

Why should Americans care about Ukraine? The answer is simple

The standoff between Ukraine and Russia is about more than just those two countries, it's about global security and an attempt to "rewrite rules on which the world is based", says Ukraine's minister of foreign affairs. And he adds that's precisely why Americans should care. Dmytro Kuleba estimates Russia has...
FOREIGN POLICY
San Angelo LIVE!

Agents Seize Hundreds of Pounds of Illegal Disease Spreading Mexican Bologna in El Paso

The first discovery was made on Jan. 13, at the Paso Del Norte border crossing when a 40-year-old U.S. citizen resident of Albuquerque, New Mexico, presented himself for inspection via vehicle. After obtaining a negative declaration for fruits, vegetables, and meat products, the driver was referred for a secondary agriculture inspection. During the secondary inspection, CBP Agriculture Specialists discovered five rolls of Mexican bologna hidden under bags of chips, the trunk compartment and under the seats of the SUV. A total of 55 pounds of bologna were discovered. The driver informed CBP Agriculture Specialists that he resells the bologna in the U.S. for almost double the price he pays for them in Mexico.
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
Fortune

‘We could lose everything’: Canada’s ‘Freedom Convoy’ leaves protest sites as Trudeau’s Emergencies Act threatens bank accounts and insurance

Never miss a story: Follow your favorite topics and authors to get a personalized email with the journalism that matters most to you. Vaccine-mandate protesters at two border crossings in Western Canada plan to leave after Prime Minister Justin Trudeau’s government invoked emergency powers that could freeze their bank accounts and suspend their insurance.
PROTESTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Americas
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
Place
Mexico City
Chicago Tribune

Immigrant couple returns to Mexico to retire after 3 decades of working in Chicago: ‘It’s a dream of many undocumented people.’

On his last Friday in the United States, Francisco Arellano spent the evening the same way he had spent many evenings for over 30 years: surrounded by his family, drinking some tequila and eating pambazos. After he bought his home in Brighton Park, it turned into the family hub where everyone gathered for special occasions and holidays. The family is so big that he set up a white tarp canopy ...
CHICAGO, IL
Daily Mail

Shocking photo shows 132 migrants crammed inside a tractor trailer after it was pulled over by US border agents in Texas

U.S. Border Patrol agents foiled a human smuggling attempt when they found 132 migrants inside a tractor trailer in Texas. El Paso Sector's agents assigned to the Ysleta Station were tipped off Sunday about smuggling activities that were taking place at an abandoned building and of a second location that was also being utilized by the smugglers.
IMMIGRATION
Washington Examiner

Where do all of the illegal immigrants go?

Over 2 million migrants were arrested while illegally crossing the southern border in 2021, and another 2 million are expected in 2022. About half of these migrants are turned back to Mexico under the authority of Title 42, which allows migrants to be turned away for public health reasons. But President Joe Biden let the other half in, often with little more than a piece of paper saying when they should show up in immigration court to pursue a claim for asylum.
IMMIGRATION
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

765K+
Followers
391K+
Post
340M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

Comments / 0

Community Policy